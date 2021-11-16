Amazon Offers November 15 up to 61% on Apple, Sonos, Shure, Londo, Neewer

Those you find listed on this page are the offers valid at the time of writing on Amazon.

The list includes different product categories: below we show you a selection of accessories and peripherals that, by type and price, we believe will prove to be a good buy both for our direct experience and for our tests that you find listed on this page.

Still on sale:

And for pre-Black Friday:

NB The offers mentioned very often are available for a limited time and in limited quantities. The prices shown are indicative and may vary over the course of the days. Always check the correspondence between the original price and the discount

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13 ″, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Space Gray

Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1m)

Apple USB-C Charging Cable (2m)

Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

Wireless Indoor / Outdoor WiFi Camera with 10400mAh Battery, Topcony FHD 1080P Surveillance Camera, PIR Detection, Two Way Audio, Night Vision, Compatible with SD / Cloud Card On offer at € 65.99 – instead of € 79.99

18% discount with Special Coupon = checkbox – until unknown expiry date

Click here to learn more

Arlo Video Doorbell, WiFi HD Video Intercom with Rechargeable Battery, Built-in Alarm, Camera, 2-Way Audio, 180 ° View, with 90-day free trial of Arlo Secure, White

Hoidokly Wireless Charger 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Wireless Charger Holder Docking for Apple Watch 7/6/5/4/3/2/1, iPhone 13/13 Pro / 12/11 / XS / X / 8 and AirPods Pro ( No iWatch Cable) [Classe di efficienza energetica A++]

Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender Pro Wireless Repeater, 300 Mbps Speed, Wi-Fi Signal Extension, 2 Antennas, Maximum 64 Devices

Rybozen USB 2.0 Audio / Video Converter Digitize and edit video from any analog source including VCR VHS to DVD

USB C to USB A 3.0 Adapter (2 Pack), Type C to USB 3.0 Adapter Compatible with MacBook, Type C Tablet and Smartphone, Black

AVM FRITZ! Repeater 600 International, WiFi N repeater / extender up to 600 Mbit / s (2.4 GHz), WPS, compact design, interface in Italian

Crucial P2 CT1000P2SSD8 Internal SSD, 1TB, up to 2400MB / s, 3D NAND, NVMe, PCIe, M.2

Google Chromecast, Anthracite Gray, Start Streaming

Sony WF-XB700 – True Wireless Earphones, Extra Bass with integrated microphone and autonomy up to 18 hours (Black)

Electraline 62092 Multipurpose socket, Schuko + 10/16 A, with 2 USB 2.4 A, Including 2 supports for fixing to the desk, Black

DVD Burner CD Externo CD DVD Drive External USB 3.0 DVD-R CD-RW Ultra Slim External Disc Portable Card Reader Device with Mac / OS / XP / Win10 / Win7 / Win8

Sonos Beam Soundbar Smart TV, Compatible with Integrated Alexa and Google Assistant, White

Shure P58-Cn-240-Mvi-Efs Digital Recording Product Kit, Consisting of PGA58-XLR Microphone, SRH240A Headphones and Mvi Audio Interface

Universal Wireless Relay Smart Wifi Smart Switch, Timer Function, Remote Control APP, Compatible with SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, 4 Pieces meross

A ADDTOP Solar Charger 26800mAh Solar Fast Charger 3A Solar Powerbank with 32 LEDs Bright Lights USB C External Battery for Smartphones Tablets, ETC

AfterShokz Trekz Titanium AS600SG Wireless Bone Conduction Bluetooth Sports Headphones with Sweat Resistant Earphones and Mic, Gray / Black

AfterShokz Trekz Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones Titanium Bluetooth Sweat Proof With Microphone For Sports One Size Color Black

Indoor / Outdoor Portable Antenna for HD Digital TV / Receiver DTT TV Decoder / PC TV USB / FM / DAB August DTA180 Indoor / Outdoor HD Digital TV Antenna MPEG4 (H.264) HEVC (H.265)

Edifier R1280DB Bookshelf Speakers Driven Via Bluetooth – Optical Input – Wireless Studio Monitors – 4 Inch Nearfield Speakers – 42w RMS – Wood Grain

Londo Remote Control Holder with 5 compartments – To hold TV, stereo, decoder, DVD, Blu-Ray remote controls – in imitation leather with internal suede lining. Suitable for living room or bedroom (White)

Londo OTTO174 – Leather and Caddy Remote Control Organizer with Tablet Slot, White

Londo Leather Leather Mouse Pad – Extra Large (Genuine Leather, Wild Plum Tree)

Londo OTTO395, Genuine Leather Pen and Pencil Holder (Red)

Londo Pochette / Housse compatible with MacBook Pro en Cuir V ritable (13.3 – 13 Inch, P rpura)

Londo – Genuine Leather Tablet Case with Two Card Slots and Apple Leather Pen / Pencil Holder (Red, 12.9 Inch)

Neewer – 5 In 1 Portable Multi 39 ″ x 59 ″ / 100x150cm Camera Lighting Reflector Kit / Diffuser with Case for Photographers

Neewer 48 Macro LED Flash Ring with LCD Display Power Control, Adapter Ring and Flash Diffuser for Canon 650D, 600D, 550D, 70D, 60D, 5D Nikon D5000, D3000, D5100, D3100, D7000, D7100, D800, D800E, D60

Neewer PRO 9ft / 260cm Heavy Duty Light Support Kit Aluminum Alloy Photography Studio for Video, Portraits and Photos, 2 Pieces

THE G-LAB Keyz PALLADIUM ITALIAN RGB Gaming Keyboard – Backlit Gaming Keyboard, Magnetic Wrist Wrist Rest, 26 Anti-ghosting Keys – PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series X / Xbox One – NEW

Amazon Brand – Umi Garden Hose Reel 25 plus 2M, Wall Hose Reel with Nozzle and Spray Gun, Automatic Rewind System with Any Length Lock, 180 Degree Pivot

WORKPRO Tool Bag 16 , 39 Pockets Tool Bag with Adjustable Shoulder Strap

Megagear Mg1535 Nikon D3500 Ever Ready Faux Leather Camera Case With Shoulder Strap Black

MegaGear Neoprene Case compatible with DJI Osmo Action, Sony RX0 II, GoPro Hero 7, Sony RX0 1.0, GoPro Hero 5 Black, Hero 6 Black (Gray)

Megagear Canon Eos Rebel Sl2, Eos 200D, Kiss X9 18-55Mm Lentille Ever Ready Faux Leather Camera Case With Shoulder Strap Red Mg1309

MegaGear Neoprene Case for Canon PowerShot SX70 HS

Megagear Faux Leather Case For Canon Eos 2000D (18-55Mm) Black

Megagear Panasonic Lumix Dmc-Gx85, Gx80 Avec 12-32Mm Lentille Ever Ready Faux Leather Camera Case With Shoulder Strap Dark Brown Mg1301

Megagear Sony Cyber-Shot Dsc-Rx10 Iv, Dsc-Rx10 Iii Ever Ready Faux Leather Camera Case With Shoulder Strap Dark Brown Mg761

Megagear Sony Alpha A7S Ii, A7R Ii, A7 Ii (28-70Mm) Ever Ready Faux Leather Camera Case With Shoulder Strap Black Mg1120

HOMCOM Professional Workshop Trolley Metal Tool Chest, Black, 68 x 46 x 88cm

Amazon Brand Eono Professional Powerful Binoculars 10 × 42 – STD1042B

As for the selected offers: just click on the product images to confirm the price on offer. We remind you that you can follow all our offers visiting the dedicated page or following us with Telegram (offers channel).