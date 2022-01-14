Amazon opens a new center in Ardea: over 200 new hires

Amazon has announced the opening of a new ad distribution center Ardea, metropolitan city of Rome. This new site will allow Amazon to create, within three years of opening, over 200 permanent jobs, which will go

to add to the more than 13,000 already created by the company in the country.

The new center will be operational by next spring and will integrate energy saving systems by reducing the environmental footprint. The investment to support the launch of the new center will add to the more than 8.7 billion euros already invested by Amazon in Italy since its arrival in 2010.

Amazon, the latest logistics center openings

After the opening in 2021 of 3 new logistics centers in Novara, Spilamberto (MO) and Cividate al Piano, Amazon continues to expand its fulfillment network to meet growing customer demand, expand product selection, and support small and medium-sized businesses that increasingly decide to sell their products using FBA for business storage and delivery.

The Ardea site will be the third distribution center and the seventh facility opened by Amazon in Lazio, a region where the company has already created 2,700 permanent jobs. In fact, the company has already opened an Amazon Fresh urban distribution center in Rome, two distribution centers in Colleferro (RM) and Passo Corese (RI) and three sorting depots located in Pomezia (RM), Rome.

Settecamini and Roma Magliana.

Amazon, new center in Ardea: how it will be

As part of the commitment to achieve the carbon neutrality by 2040, the new center was designed with the utmost attention to energy saving with the aim of achieving BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) certification with the “Excellent” rating.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems of the rooms will be managed by an intelligent system for the use and maintenance of the building (BMS – Building Management System) able to offer warehouse operators a working environment comfortable and, at the same time, capable of reduce unnecessary energy consumption.

The building will also be equipped with solar panels and employees will be able to take advantage of charging stations for electric vehicles and bicycle storage.

Amazon hires, how to apply

The selection of warehouse operators has already started and it is possible to apply at this address.

Employees will be hired at the fifth level of the National Contract of Transport and Logistics with a entrance salary of € 1,680 gross, among the highest in the sector: 8% more than what is required by the National Collective Labor Agreement, and numerous benefits that include discounts

for employees on Amazon.it is asupplementary insurance against accidents.

Amazon offers its employees additional opportunities such as the Career Choice program, which covers up to 95% of the cost

tuition and textbooks for those who want to specialize in a specific field by attending professional courses for four years.

“I would recommend a young guy to pursue a career in Amazon because there are very few such dynamic companies. At Amazon, every day is different from the others and that’s the beauty of this job, you are always in a different situation and you can always learn something new”Reports Enrico Scarinci, Area Manager at the distribution center in Passo Corese (RI).