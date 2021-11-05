Tech

Amazon pre-order of the Collector’s Edition available now – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Elden Ring will arrive in February 2022 but already now we can pre-order the Collector’s Edtion. Here are the details.

The special editions of Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s new action role-playing game, are now available on Amazon. You can pre-order Elden Ring Collector’s Edition and Launch Edition.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Pre-order bonus

If you pre-order any version of Elden RingWhether it’s Launch or Collector’s, you’ll have access to a variety of bonus items. Let’s see what it is:

  • Digital Adventure Guide: Contains useful in-game information for Interregnum adventurers
  • Gesture “The Ring”: a gesture that is received from the beginning of the game, but which can also be obtained in-game

Launch Edition

ELDEN Ring - PlayStation 4
Amazon offer

Amazon offer

ELDEN Ring – PlayStation 4

The most basic edition of Elden Ring is the Launch Edition, which includes the following elements:

  • Base game (game disc on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, code inside a PC box)
  • Poster
  • Art Card, sticker and fabric patch

Launch Edition of Elden Ring in Amazon version

Launch Edition of Elden Ring in Amazon version

Collector’s Edition

Elden Ring CLT
Amazon offer

Amazon offer

Elden Ring CLT

The Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring costs 189.99 euros and is available for every version, from PC to Xbox, without forgetting PS4 and PS5. Includes:

  • Elden Ring Game Disc (Console) or Code in a Box (PC)
  • Statue of Malenia – Sword of Miquella (23 CM)
  • Exclusive SteelBook with the Ancestral Ring
  • 40-page hardcover art book
  • Digital soundtrack
  • Poster, Art Card, Sticker and Fabric Patch

The Elden Ring Collector's Edition

The Elden Ring Collector’s Edition

Tell us, which of these versions of Elden Ring have you purchased? Do you prefer the digital version of the game?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

KTM Naked November: news for the (Super) Duke – News

2 days ago

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 postponed by Blizzard, release date perhaps after 2022 – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Latest generation video cards, bad news: prices are constantly rising

4 days ago

Squid Game, the video game is free and conquers Steam and Twitch

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button