Amazon pre-order of the Collector’s Edition available now – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring will arrive in February 2022 but already now we can pre-order the Collector’s Edtion. Here are the details.
The special editions of Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s new action role-playing game, are now available on Amazon. You can pre-order Elden Ring Collector’s Edition and Launch Edition.
Pre-order bonus
If you pre-order any version of Elden RingWhether it’s Launch or Collector’s, you’ll have access to a variety of bonus items. Let’s see what it is:
- Digital Adventure Guide: Contains useful in-game information for Interregnum adventurers
- Gesture “The Ring”: a gesture that is received from the beginning of the game, but which can also be obtained in-game
Launch Edition
ELDEN Ring – PlayStation 4
The most basic edition of Elden Ring is the Launch Edition, which includes the following elements:
- Base game (game disc on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, code inside a PC box)
- Poster
- Art Card, sticker and fabric patch
Collector’s Edition
Elden Ring CLT
The Collector’s Edition of Elden Ring costs 189.99 euros and is available for every version, from PC to Xbox, without forgetting PS4 and PS5. Includes:
- Elden Ring Game Disc (Console) or Code in a Box (PC)
- Statue of Malenia – Sword of Miquella (23 CM)
- Exclusive SteelBook with the Ancestral Ring
- 40-page hardcover art book
- Digital soundtrack
- Poster, Art Card, Sticker and Fabric Patch
Tell us, which of these versions of Elden Ring have you purchased? Do you prefer the digital version of the game?