Amazon pre-order of the Launch edition available now – Nerd4.life

The Amazon pre-order of the Elden Ring Launch Edition is now available. You can find the game, in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions at this address. If you have already pre-ordered Elden Ring on Amazon, it should have automatically become a pre-order of the Launch Edition.

If you pre-order any version of Elden RingWhether it’s Launch or Collector’s, you’ll have access to a variety of bonus items. Let’s see what it is:

  • Digital Adventure Guide: Contains useful in-game information for Interregnum adventurers
  • Gesture “The Ring”: a gesture that is received from the beginning of the game, but which can also be obtained in-game

The Launch Edition of Elden Ring includes the following elements:

  • Base game (game disc on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, code inside a PC box)
  • Poster
  • Art Card, sticker and fabric patch

