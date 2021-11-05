Amazon pre-order of the Launch edition available now – Nerd4.life

The Amazon pre-order of the Elden Ring Launch Edition is now available. You can find the game, in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions at this address. If you have already pre-ordered Elden Ring on Amazon, it should have automatically become a pre-order of the Launch Edition.

Amazon offer ELDEN Ring – PlayStation 4

If you pre-order any version of Elden RingWhether it’s Launch or Collector’s, you’ll have access to a variety of bonus items. Let’s see what it is:



Digital Adventure Guide: Contains useful in-game information for Interregnum adventurers

Gesture “The Ring”: a gesture that is received from the beginning of the game, but which can also be obtained in-game

The Launch Edition of Elden Ring includes the following elements:



Base game (game disc on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, code inside a PC box)

Poster

Art Card, sticker and fabric patch

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Amazon’s Launch Edition of Elden Ring

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.