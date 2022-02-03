Amazon pre-order with € 20 for the PSN as a gift still available, for PS5 and PS4 – Nerd4.life

At this moment it is still available on Amazon the pre-order of Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5with included a 20 € shopping voucher for the PSN. Basically, you get 24.69% “cashback” that you can use to buy digital content on PlayStation.

We also remind you that the reservation is at a “guaranteed minimum price”, this means that by booking now you will find yourself paying the lowest price shown on Amazon.it, without having to re-order the pre-order in the event of a price drop. We also emphasize that the promotion of the 20 € PSN shopping voucher are available while stocks last and certainly no later than March 3, 2022: you should therefore preorder as soon as possible, if you are interested in having the game at D1.

Yesterday the State of Play aired and, at the same time, we also proposed to you our preview in which we explained that “Gran Turismo 7 is what we can define without any doubt a certainty. Now, however, the most important exam remains, the one that will allow us to understand if the career mode works, if and how the physics has been retouched. and above all how the guide will behave through the countless variables introduced by the brave new meteorological system. They are the most important things, the most delicate aspects of such a game, but it is equally true that almost twenty-five years of history give you some credibility … ”

Gran Turismo 7

