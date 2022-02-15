Amazon pre-order with leg band included – Nerd4.life

The Amazon pre-order of Nintendo Switch Sports, the new exclusive game of the hybrid console of the Kyoto house. The physical bundle also includes the leg band for positioning the Joy-Con, useful for playing some sports through the movements of the body. The price is € 49.99. The release date is April 29, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports will include six different sports in D1: volleyball, football, bowling, chambara, tennis, badminton and tennis. To these will be added golf in the fall, via a free update. It will be possible to play online (Nintendo Switch Online subscription required).

By pre-ordering Nintendo Switch Sports via Amazon, the promotion is activated Guaranteed minimum price: at the time of shipment, you will pay the lowest price that appeared on the site from the moment of the pre-order, without having to manually reorder the game and therefore without having to follow the price trend from day to day. Everything is free and can be canceled up to a few moments before payment.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

The Nintendo Switch Sports logo

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.