Amazon prepares 83 launches to put its Kuiper satellites into orbit

The company founded by Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday the signing of multiple agreements with private space transportation companies. The purpose of these is put most of its 3,236 satellites into orbit of a constellation that seeks deliver low-latency, high-speed internet worldwide.

Specifically, the project wants that the network be “affordable to underserved and underserved communities around the world”as announced by Amazon on its website.







The new release schedule, which will include a total of 83 missionsIt will be carried out over five years. Although Amazon did not provide details of the cost, the company ensures that these agreements suppose the largest commercial acquisition of “space launch vehicles” in history.

“Our investments will support thousands of suppliers and create highly qualified jobs in the space industry of the United States and Europe”, added the company.

ULA, Arianespace and Blue Origin

Amazon has indeed shared the companies with which it has signed these commercial agreements. Are included 38 launches on ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket (American company), 18 launches on Arianespace’s Ariane 6 (European company) and 12 pitches at Blue Origin’s New Glenn (company founded by Jeff Bezzoes). In addition, options are proposed for 15 additional releases.

“Once unfolded, the Kuiper system will serve homes as well as schools, hospitals, businesses, disaster response agencies, government agencies and other organizations operating in places without reliable broadband,” Amazon says in its statement.

unknown budget

Although Amazon has not offered specific data on the budget in its statement, the company calculated at the time that it would allocate 10,000 million dollars in total for the launch of this operation.

Part of that money will be destined to the collaboration with ULA, Arianespace and Blue Origin. Also, it is known that there are more than 750 people currently working in this program to provide satellite Internet. So part of the investment, also will go to workers.

read also