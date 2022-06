Amazon Prime announces documentary about the “King of Social Media”

Amazon Prime Video announced that the new Italian original documentary, Gianluca Vacchi: Much Morewill be released on May 25 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

This audiovisual piece offers the public a glimpse into the world of the entrepreneur, influencer and internationally renowned DJ Gianluca Vacchi. Quickly soaring as a social phenomenon thanks to his viral videos, which have generated millions of views, Vacchi boasts more than 22.2 million followers on Instagram, 21.5 million on TikTok, 3 million on Facebook and is considered the “King of social networks”, reaching a total audience of 46.6 million people around the world.

The documentary reveals the man behind the character, and Vacchi reveals important aspects of his life and childhood, and the deep relationships that unite him with his mother, friends and his partner, the model Sharon Fonseca, who gave him the greatest gift of his life. life: her baby Blu Jerusalema.

“We are excited to bring our clients into the world of Gianluca Vacchi with this amazing documentary. Building on the success of recent original Italian series, such as The Ferragnez; and our Laura Pausini film, we hope to show a side of Gianluca that fans of hers haven’t seen before,” said Georgia Brown, who heads the European Originals team, Amazon Studios. “I am delighted to see our Italian content slate grow and achieve our ambition to bring world-class content from the most exciting European talent.”

“We are happy to announce the new Italian original documentary starring Gianluca Vacchi, one of the most eclectic and discussed characters on the contemporary scene,” said Nicole Morganti, who heads the Italian Originals team, Amazon Studios. “This project confirms once again that Prime Video seeks to create high-quality content with unprecedented, unfiltered access to characters with an extraordinary following. We want to thank Gianluca Vacchi for the generosity with which he embarked on this journey with us, exposing himself and sharing unprecedented aspects of his private life like never before, showing that behind a social image there is much more.»

Gianluca Vacchi: Much More is an Italian production by Masi Film and Indigo for Amazon Studios and will be available exclusively on Prime Video from May 25, 2022.

