Amazon Prime Gaming, December free games: 9 games to download

Traditions would not be such if they were not respected, therefore Amazon Prime Gaming has decided to reserve others for its subscribers 9 free games starting in December.

We remind you that, in the selection of the month of November, there are video games of the highest level such as Control Ultimate Edition, the definitive edition of the masterpiece created by Remedy Entertainment.

On the occasion of the 25th birthday of tomb Raider, it was also possible to redeem a beloved episode of the Lara Croft saga.

The list of free games November of Amazon Prime Gaming was actually very substantial, so much so that it surprised many players.

No more chatter, here is the complete list of free games that you can redeem through Amazon Prime Gaming from the month of December:

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Football Manager 2021

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

A very interesting list as you can see, which perhaps loses in comparison with the explosive November list, but which contains goodies not bad.

Frostpunk And Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit are among the most interesting titles, and for the nostalgic there is also Tales of Monkey Island in its complete original edition.

The following titles will be available from December 1st, obviously in PC edition, and once redeemed they will be yours forever. Obviously, a subscription to Amazon Prime, which in its gaming section often also offers bonuses for many video games.

