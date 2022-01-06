Amazon Prime Gaming gives you 9 free games in January: there is Star Wars

From today the new free games from Amazon Prime Gaming, available at no additional cost to all subscribers to the service.

These are therefore the first gifts that the service has made available to its users for celebrate 2022: from this moment it is possible to redeem many interesting titles, even if the most attractive game is most likely Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

In recent weeks we had brought you some of the new games as a gift thanks to a leak that emerged on the net: today we can therefore tell you that the anticipation was confirmed, but there are more surprises.

Likewise, we remind you that the availability of new free products means that it will no longer be possible redeem the December free games, which had included very attractive offers to greet 2021.

For January 2022, Amazon Prime Gaming has therefore decided to offer well 9 new free games for all its subscribers, so as to be able to celebrate the new year worthily with lots of gifts.

Amazon Prime Gaming: the free games of January 2022

Below you will therefore find the Full list of all the gaming products that you can redeem from this moment thanks to Prime Gaming:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Warhammer

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

In order to redeem Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order you will need an account Origin, while for Total War Warhammer And World War Z Aftermath you will need to use Epic Games Store: all other titles will be redeemable directly on Amazon.

To immediately start downloading your new free gifts, all you have to do is go to the following address and select the games tab: click on the titles you are interested in, follow the on-screen instructions and in a short time you will be able to start have fun at no additional cost.

We recall of course that Amazon Prime Gaming also provides its subscribers with many additional bonuses on the most popular games, such as GTA Online, Red Dead Online, New World, League of Legends World Rift And Call of Duty Warzone.

In this regard, we would like to point out that the new free PlayStation Plus games will be available very soon: this means that these are the last minutes at your disposal to redeem the December gifts.

Microsoft has also revealed what will be the first free games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in 2022, so as to give all its users time to download and complete them before it’s too late.