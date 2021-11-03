Amazon Prime Gaming gives you 9 free games in November: there are big ones

Also for the current month, Amazon Prime Gaming has decided to reserve a very interesting promotion for its subscribers: starting today it will be possible download 9 new games for free for all subscribers.

The new Prime Gaming selections are certainly very interesting, given that they are present many unmissable big names for fans, like Control Ultimate Edition, the definitive edition of the masterpiece created by Remedy Entertainment.

On the occasion of the 25th birthday of tomb Raider, will also be available among the many redeemable games a beloved episode of the Lara Croft saga.

Even last month the subscription service had made available many important free games, but from now on it is no longer possible to recover, since it was necessary to make room for the new titles.

However, these are just some of the titles that you can redeem at no additional cost starting today: below you will find the Full list of downloadable titles on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Dragon Age Inquisition

Control Ultimate Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rogue Heroes

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

The most interesting games are undoubtedly Dragon Age Inquisition, Control Ultimate Edition And Rise of the Tomb Raider, which can be redeemed on Origin, GOG.com and Epic Games Store respectively.

All the other titles on offer will be available on Amazon Games App, the dedicated client through which you can enjoy the other free titles forever, without the need to spend additional amounts.

To make these free games yours you will first have to make sure you are subscribers to Amazon Prime, then proceed to the following address, log in and scroll down to the «Play with Prime»: At that point all that remains is to redeem your favorite titles.

Rise of the Tomb Raider will be available until November 14, while all other titles will be removed between the November 30th and December 1st: we therefore suggest to all interested users to hurry up so as not to miss this opportunity.

We also remind you that it will also be possible to access for free a series of free bonuses dedicated to the most popular games: among these we mention FIFA 22, Call of Duty Warzone, Genshin Impact, New World And League of Legends.

Yesterday was particularly rich for lovers of free games: it is already possible to download the first two free games from Games With Gold on Xbox.

In addition, all the new free games for November have been announced on Xbox Game Pass: there will also be one of the most anticipated exclusives since launch.

Even lovers of Sony consoles will soon have reason to rejoice: in fact, the new November free games on PlayStation Plus will be available in the next few hours.