Amazon Prime, how to watch it for free: an unmissable offer

Check out a method to get Amazon Prime for free. So let’s go see the big news for all users.

Great news for all users, who will now be able to obtain one year of Amazon Prime for free. This obviously does not concern an offer from the most famous e-commerce site in the world, but a service offered by activating the Hype card. In fact, until 31 December 2021, all users who activate HYPE Next and Premium and enter the code AMAZONPRIME, will be able to get 12 months of free service.

The promotion is also valid for those who already have Prime on the Jeff Bezos website. In fact in that case the extra year will be accumulated. The code will be sent to the e-mail address indicated during registration within 30 days. Furthermore, users must ensure that they have at least one access to the dedicated application. While those who activate the card will have to pay at least one full HYPE Premium fee or three HYPE Next fees by 30 April 2022.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, there is a way to save on the subscription: what a turn

Amazon Prime for free with the HYPE card: what it is

So if customers want to activate the Hype card, they can also get one year of free Prime. Hype is a digital account card made by Sella Bank, innovative and addressed to a young audience. With the card it is possible to do all the classic operations, from withdrawing cash to paying both online and in stores, with the holders who will also be able to buy Bitcoin.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> WhatsApp, you can finally retouch your photos: spectacular makeup

Furthermore, to date, the Banca Sella card offers three tariff plans: Start, Next and Premium. The first, Start, is completely free and includes a contactless prepaid card on the Mastercard circuit with IBAN. With this card you can withdraw without commissions from any bank ATM, free wire transfers, buy online and in stores, Bitcoin wallet and cashback program.

Plan Next then it provides for a monthly fee of 2.90 euros and to the start plan it adds a Mastercard debit card, plus salary credit, free periodic and instant bank transfers, PC expense control, multi-bank management, purchase protection, unlimited top-up and much more. Finally the plan Premium has a monthly fee of 9.90 euros and also features a World Elite Mastercard debit card, with zero commissions worldwide as well as all the benefits of the previous two plans.