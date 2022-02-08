Amazon Prime, increases the price in the US (to 139 dollars). What will happen in Italy? – Corriere.it

Amazon will increase the prices of its Prime service, which through a monthly or annual subscription allows short delivery times, for all its customers in the United States. The e-commerce giant communicated this directly with an official note on February 3. The cost will be $ 20 more on the annual subscription, from $ 119 to $ 139 in total (+ 17%); while, on the subscription monthly the increase from 12.99 to 14.99 dollars. This is the first time since 2018 that Amazon has raised the price of Prime US.

When the rise in prices will come The news came along with the release of the earnings report dating back to the last quarter of 2021, in which Amazon said it would reported $ 137.4 billion, growth led by the cloud computing, web services and advertising divisions. While e-commerce sales have dropped slightly compared to 2020, the year in which the pandemic pushed earnings to excess. As for the timing, it was announced that for new Amazon Prime customers the changes will come into effect starting from February 18, while for those who are already subscribers the new cost will be charged after March 25thwhen the renewal of the individual contracts is expected.



The reasons behind Amazon’s decision The motivation behind the decision to increase the prices of the Prime service in the USA, which has displaced the many customers, was provided by the company talking about a continued expansion of benefits for Prime members as well as increased wages and transportation costs. Beyond the controversies, which have already arisen in America, the reasons are substantial. Amazon, despite being a multinational corporation with a $ 1.5 trillion capitalization, must face some extra expenses and in the past its manpower management it has been discussed by many unions, which complain about the conditions of exploitation and the lack of rights of workers. Raising the prices of Prime US subscriptions could be a first step to remedying past bad choices. Some statements also speak of an increase – due precisely to the increase in prices – of the Amazon Prime Video offer, included in the service. To strengthen this sector and hold its own against its Netflix competitor, Jeff Bezos’ giant needs new liquidity.

No variation in Italy The most popular question, however, is only one: will the price increase also affect Italy? For the moment no, no price changes are expected shortly for season ticket holders throughout the country. Consumers will continue to pay € 36 per year or € 3.99 per month, with the possibility of taking advantage of a free use period of 30 days for new members. Looking at the previous changes, for Italian subscribers the prices have changed twice in the past years: in 2015 they passed from the original 9.99 to 19.99 euros per year and in 2018 they increased again to the current 36 euros.

