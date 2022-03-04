Amazon Prime premieres the documentary ‘Lucy and Desi’

MADRID – The marriage made up of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the emblematic television program i love you lucyis the subject of a documentary, Lucy and Desidirected by fellow comedian Amy Poehler, which offers “an intimate and penetrating look” and premieres today on Amazon Prime Video.

To tell the story of this couple, at the helm of the iconic television comedy broadcast during the 1950s, Poehler has used audio tape recordings that shed light on the intimate life of Ball and Arnaz, who divorced after 20 years of marriage.

The tape reveals, for example, Ball’s insistence that her husband in the Show It was her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, a Cuban exile who would eventually become a brilliant producer and technical pioneer.

The couple’s influence was further enhanced after founding their own studio, Desilu, with which they not only produced their own Show, but also helped develop other famous of the time such as star trek and The Untouchables.

Amazon Prime Video adds this documentary to another production that is currently broadcast around the popular couple, the film Being the Ricardosstarring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, in the roles of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, respectively, for which both are nominated for Oscars.