Amazon Prime ranking in Spain: these are the favorite movies of the moment

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Amazon Primewhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Amazon Prime UK:

one. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. queenpins

Bored and frustrated suburban housewife Connie and her best friend JoJo, a vlogger with dreams, turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar bogus coupon trap. After sending a letter to the conglomerate behind a stale cereal box and receiving an apology along with dozens of gifts, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that rips off millions of mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. . On the road to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer from the local grocery chain joins forces with a determined US Postal Inspector in pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of the crime of pink neck.

3. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond (Daniel Craig)’s first assignment as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists around the world. To stop him and take down the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale. Bond initially dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury official who is tasked with keeping an eye on government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to fend off the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen together, a mutual attraction grows between them.

Four. A date with the past

When the CIA discovers that one of its agents leaked the information that cost the lives of more than 100 people, veteran agent Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to discover who is the mole among his former colleagues in the agency’s office in New York. Vienna. During his investigation he is reunited with his former colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The couple will be forced to blur the lines between profession and passion as they re-examine the mission they participated in 6 years ago.

5. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTRE. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Bond covertly enlists Moneypenny and Q to help him search for Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his old archenemy, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unlocking the mystery of SPECTRE. As Bond progresses through his mission, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

6. I Love America

A single woman who decides to bet on love again, catapulting her life from Paris to Los Angeles. From awkward dates to heartwarming surprise encounters, she understands that the journey to love is a journey within herself.

7. Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story

Aretha Franklin’s career rise from a girl singing in her father’s church choir to international stardom.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When his greatest rival Humdinger becomes mayor of nearby Adventure Town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must confront his past in Adventure Town, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure Town.

9. Jerusalem

During Yom Kippur, two young American women visit Jerusalem hand in hand with an attractive anthropology student. The timing couldn’t be more inappropriate: vacations and parties will lead to a biblical apocalypse and the trio must find a way to get out of a holy city turned into a real hell.

10. The King’s Daughter

King Louis XIV’s desperate quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid to steal her life energy, an event that is further complicated when his illegitimate daughter discovers the creature.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The role of Amazon Prime in the age of streaming

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the movie Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

