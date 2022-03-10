Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: the favorite movies of Wednesday, March 9

The advancement of technology, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Amazon Primewhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From their catalog, they stand out these ten movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed:

1. be the Ricardos

Film about the actress, television pioneer, Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the successful series of the time ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband, Desi Arnaz, face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage. .

two. the protégé

A hacker and his associates accidentally steal millions of dollars from a crime boss and are forced to go into hiding to avoid the consequences.

3. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

Four. I want you back

Thirty-something Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back forever.

5. the proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict blockbuster publisher from New York who, due to a problem with her visa, suddenly faces deportation to Canada, her country of origin. To avoid this and to keep her visa in the United States, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has been torturing for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The “couple” then goes to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, accustomed to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that are beyond any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent hot on her trail, Margaret and Andrew agree to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

7. Hideout

Eluding the police on a remote farm after committing a robbery, four criminals discover that the family living there is not who they appear to be.

8. compulsive liar

Fletcher Reed is a servant of justice who abides by a single ethical code: the truth is negotiable. Not allowing facts to interfere with a good argument, he is unrivaled when it comes to exaggerating and distorting the truth. He is a very convincing person and an inveterate liar who is building a promising legal career, representing the most immoral characters in society, clients that other lawyers do not represent for pure ethics. But what makes Fletcher a good lawyer is also what makes him an irresponsible father. One day, his son Max transforms him into an honest person and Fletcher discovers that his most precious treasure, his mouth, has suddenly become his greatest weakness.

9. tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

10. The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience

Step into the Dawn FM experience as The Weeknd performs his latest album live in a theatrically unstable and unnerving world.

Amazon Prime and its place in the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the movie Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

