Amazon Prime ranking: the most watched movies this day by the American public

1. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and police officer, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who is trying to catch Sonic in order to use his immense powers to dominate the world.

two. The Addams Family 2: The Great Escape

The Addams get entangled in more crazy adventures and get involved in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

3. the proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict blockbuster publisher from New York who, due to a problem with her visa, suddenly faces deportation to Canada, her country of origin. To avoid this and to keep her visa in the United States, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has been torturing for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The “couple” then goes to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, accustomed to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that are beyond any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent hot on her trail, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

Four. Killer Joe

A father and his son plot to end their mother’s life in order to keep her life insurance money. To do this, they hire the services of ‘Killer Joe’ Cooper (McConaughey), a policeman and hit man.

5. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

6. The evil Zaroff

Count Zaroff is a crazy millionaire who lives on a lonely island and is dedicated to hunting the castaways as if they were animals.

7. arouse the fury

H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard at an armored car company. During an attempted heist on his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he came from. The real reason why H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

8. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford causes the dog to grow in size.

9. The fifth element

Every 5,000 years a door opens between dimensions. In one dimension there is the Universe and life. In the other dimension there is an element that is not made of earth, fire, air, or water, but is an anti-energy, anti-life: it is the fifth element.

10. Steve and the League of Monsters

In a world where monsters are tamed and monster wrestling is a popular sport, Winnie wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a wrestler.

