Amazon Prime: The Magnificent Seven

If there is a cinematographic genre in decline, that is the western and the remake of The Magnificent Seven does not seem to be the exception.

Bringing an old story, which is also an American adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, to a new generation as if it were a legend can have unexpected consequences. First of all, the audience is changing (keep in mind that the original movie was released in 1960). Secondly, the proposals in terms of adventure and action stories were updated both to current times and to public consumption. However, the reception is the one who has the last word.

The argument? It’s this: 1879. In the Wild West, a tycoon (Peter Sarsgaard) who wants to take over a gold mine threatens the residents of a town called Rose Creek. Desperate, they turn to bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington), who recruits seven expert mercenaries to take on the tycoon and his nefarious minions. As they identify with the townspeople’s cause, the Chisolm gunslingers end up fighting not just for the money they’ve been promised, but for a nobler cause.

Going to the technical details, Antoine Fuqua’s film visually captures a classic atmosphere of this type of story where now the landscapes go into the background to give prominence to the actors and the center of the action: the punished town. Written between Richard Wenk and Nic Pizzolatto, they introduce us to the characters, in a linear and orderly manner, through a choral structure with the particularity of having English and Comanche as official languages, because one of them is Indian-American. As for Mauro Fiore’s photography, he opts for the choice of warm tones with a slight shift to green and generally closed shots to keep the attention all the time (whose montage by John Refoua is in charge of marking a certain rhythm). However, the costumes are in charge of Sharen Davis, offering a range of dark and neutral colors, according to the plot. Accompanied by the score by James Horner and Simon Franglen, where timpani, choirs and string and wind instruments maintain a halo of mystery, adventure, drama, with a soul of hope (without forgetting the classic chords of Elmer Bernstein when listening to the first bars). And last but not least, the performances are highlighted, in addition to those already mentioned, by Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Matt Bomer, Lee Byung-hun, Martin Sensmeier, Haley Bennett, Cam Gigandet, Vincent D’Onofrio , Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luke Grimes, Mark Ashworth, and Walker Babington.

If you are interested, this 133-minute tape, originally released in 2016, is available on the Amazon Prime Video, Flow and Apple TV platforms.

7/10