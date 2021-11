Amazon Prime, the news of December

Amazon Prime has just announced the news of December that will arrive on its streaming platform. Among the most awaited news The Ferragnez – The series, I am Santa Claus which arrives in streaming after being released in theaters in November and Being the Ricardos with Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem.

ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE SERIES AND SHOWS

THE FERRAGNEZ – THE SERIES (From 9 December the first 5 episodes the next 3 episodes from Thursday 16 December)

HARLEM (From 3 December)

ALEX RIDER S2 (From 3 December the second season)

FC BAYERN – BEHIND THE LEGEND (From 8 December)

THE EXPANSE S6 (From 10 December the first episode of the sixth season to follow one episode per week)

BAES PRINT (From 10 December the sixth season)

THE GRAND TOUR PRESENTS: CARNAGE A TROIS (From December 17 a new special of the fourth season)

YEARLY DEPARTED S2 (From 23 December the second edition of the comedy special)

EVERYBODY LOVES NATTI (From December 24th)

ORELSAN: MONTRE JAMAIS ÇA À PERSONNE (From December 31st)

ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

I AM SANTA CLAUS From 6 December in exclusive preview on Prime Video

ENCOUNTER (From December 10th exclusively on Prime Video)

BEING THE RICARDOS (From 21 December exclusively on Prime Video)

THE FURY OF A MAN – WRATH OF MAN (From December 27th in exclusive preview on Prime Video)

OTHER NEWS OF THE MONTH

First and second visions

Stay home | 2 December

Harriet | December 6

Security | December 7

I don’t want you either | December 20

One meter from you | December 21

At Quiet Place II | December 23

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto | 25th December

The great silence | December 30th

Other movies

Liar love – Gone Girl | December 1

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone | December 1

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretsi | December 1

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | December 1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire | December 1

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix | December 1st

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince | December 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 1| December 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2 | December 1

Tulips: Love, honor and a bicycle | December 1

On 7 and 8 | December 1

Even if it is love, it cannot be seen | December 1

Let’s go to that country | December 1

The Hank | December 1

Christmas Under the Stars | December 1

Vampires | December 1

Cogan – Killing Them Softly | December 1

Lost love pains | December 1

A prince of my own 3 | December 1

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 1 | December 1

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 2 | December 1

Robot Chicken Special Dc Comics 3 | December 1

Mr Cobbler and the magic shop | December 1

Nut Job – Operation peanuts | December 1

The Point Man – Made to kill | December 1

That’s life | December 1

Three men and one leg | December 1

The Fitzgerald murder | December 1

Write Before Christmas | December 1

The Promise | 2 December

Recoil – Without fail | December 3

Shoreditch | December 15

Welcome To The Jungland | December 20

Windfall – Infernal rain | December 20

Sorry if I exist! | December 21

Blissful ignorance | December 23