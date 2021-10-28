Amazon Prime Video is preparing for Halloween with many new features

With Halloween at the gates, the catalog of Amazon Prime Video is filled with films and animated series, for a truly unique horror marathon: from horror to thriller, passing through fantasy, anime and science fiction, subscribers to the service will have the opportunity to do the load of fear and adrenaline during all the scariest night of the year and for a long weekend of fear. Let’s start with the thrill marathons of Welcome to the Blumhouse chapter I and II, e Bates Motel, then passing through a cult classic like ET – The Extra-Terrestrial to then land in The Walking Dead: World Beyond or the Amazon Original series The Expanse.

If your passion is anime instead, you will find Bleach, Lum, the girl from space, Blade of the Immortal or the animated series for adults Fairfax, on Prime Video on October 29, as well as China, Il, Mr. Pickles, Robot Chicken, ATHF, The Venture Bros, available from November 1st. Just below, the list of Halloween-themed news proposed by Prime Video:

WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE – For those who want to spend a long night of fear, there are the two chapters of “Welcome to the Blumhouse”, a project consisting of eight genre films produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Featuring Blumhouse’s trademark thrilling suspense, each present a unique perspective on common themes centering on family and love as redemptive or destructive forces. The films of the project are: Notturno, Black Box (Find yourself), Evil Eye (The eye of evil), The Lie (The Lie), Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor, Madres

MOTHER! – Horror directed by Darren Aronofsky, and starring Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, tells the story of a couple who live in an old farmhouse in the middle of the woods, destroyed by a fire and rebuilt with the help of a mysterious crystal. The arrival of unexpected guests will upset their peaceful existence.

ET – THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL – A spacecraft from an alien planet forgets one of the expedition members on Earth. Elliott (Henry Thomas), a Californian child, finds the alien in the backyard and decides to adopt it, keeping it hidden from his mother with the help of his brothers. On Halloween night, Elliott will try to help him get home. The 1982 film, Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, multi-award-winning and a true cult, is a story of timeless friendship, which thrilled audiences of all ages.

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND – Two-season horror drama set ten years after the outbreak of the Zombie apocalypse, tells the story of a group of teenagers who grew up in the midst of planetary catastrophe, never having known the world before the undead. Created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold and Ted Sutherland.

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM – In today’s alternate world, witches ended their persecution 300 years earlier by making a deal with the US government that sees them on the front lines of fighting for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. The two-season series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

THE EXPANSE – An action-packed sci-fi adventure that explores the human depths in contrast to the vast limits of the known universe. The series takes place in a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System and the populations of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt are in conflict. The series, winner of the Hugo award, is about to return with the highly anticipated sixth and final season, starting December 10 exclusively on Prime Video.

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID – Written and produced by Sara Goodman, the Amazon Original series is based on the Lois Duncan novel and the iconic 1997 film. A year after the fatal car accident that rocked their graduation night, a group of teenagers finds himself bound by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is chasing them, the boys reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city, and of themselves. New episodes every Friday, until the season finale on November 12th.

BATES MOTEL – Horror drama, tells the troubled adolescence of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and the obsessive and morbid relationship with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). After the apparently Western death of her husband, the two move to the small town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, where they run an old motel. From this moment, a terrible chain of events influences and shapes Norman’s psyche, revealing its dark side. Series in five seasons, contemporary prequel to Psycho, Hitchcock’s masterpiece.

STAR TREK: PICARD – Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as the legendary Jean-Luc Picard, played for seven seasons in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows the character’s story in a new chapter of his life. The second season of the series, produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, will be available exclusively on Prime Video from February 2022.

DEMON SLAYER – THE MUGEN TRAIN – Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the demon slaying team, the Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro. The group will face the demon aboard the Mugen train, launched at insane speed on the tracks of absolute desperation, thus falling into an infinite dream. The film is the sequel to the animated series available on Prime Video, inspired by the famous manga Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba, written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge.

LAMÙ, THE GIRL OF SPACE – Ataru Moroboshi is a listless high school student who often runs into problematic and embarrassing situations. Despite being engaged to Shinobu, every occasion is good to flirt with the beautiful women he meets. One day, when he returns home, he is welcomed by an alien who wants to invade the Earth, but grants its inhabitants only one chance of salvation: if in ten days the boy succeeds in chasing after the young and beautiful Lum, daughter of the Lord of the Aliens, the invaders will peacefully withdraw their spacecraft and the planet will be free. Incredibly, Ataru succeeds in the difficult undertaking, but Lum falls in love and decides to live with him forever, convinced that he wants to marry her. The series is based on Rumiko Takahashi’s manga of the same name Urusei Yatsura.

BLEACH (S. 1-5) – Inspired by the manga of the same name written and drawn by Tite Kuboa, it stars Ichigo Kurosaki, a fifteen-year-old student with the ability to see ghosts, and Rukia Kuchiki, a Shinigami who meets him during a hunt for a Hollow (evil spirit). During the clash with the spirit, Rukia is seriously injured and is forced to transfer some of her powers to Ichigo, who accepts the Shinigami’s proposal in an attempt to protect her family, but things will not go as they imagine. From January 2022, seasons 6 and 7 will also be available on Prime Video, followed by seasons 8 to 16 in the following months.

BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL – Adapted from the manga by Hiroaki Samura, the series takes place in the Edo period, an era of warriors: the Immortal, Manji, the Slayer of Hundreds, meets Rin, a woman who has sworn to avenge her parents and who seeks a group of swordsmen – Ittou-ryu. Rin asks Manji to be her bodyguard on her journey. The man refuses, but in Rin he sees his own deceased sister. Thus begins the battle that will bring even the immortal Manji to his knees. For this reason Manji promises to make amends by killing 1000 evil men, and until he does, he will be kept alive by “sacred blood worms”, extraordinary creatures that allow him to survive almost any injury and to reattach limbs as well. severed after hours of separation.

PSYCHO-PASS – In the distant future, in 2113, thanks to advances in technology it is possible to scan the mind of individuals and precisely monitor their mental state, inclinations and personality. This technique, called “Psycho-Pass”, aims to measure the “Coefficient of Crime” inherent in everyone, to determine their arrest or death penalty. The protagonists of the series are Shinya Kōgami, an Executor who uses the “Psycho-Pass” to fight against crime, and Akane Tsunemori, Police Inspector who has just joined the team.

INVINCIBLE – From the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound / Image comics of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the series tells the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old like many others, if Were it not for the fact that his father is Omni-man (JK Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet. However, as Mark begins to develop his superpowers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. In the voice cast we find, among others, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Gray Griffin, Max Burkholder .

FAIRFAX – From October 29 on Prime Video, the Amazon Original animated comedy series for adults created by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, follows the adventures of four best friends in middle school, as they continue their quest for prestige on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the beating heart of hypebeast culture. The voice cast of the series features Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White among the stars.

CHINA, IL – The animated series is set in the University of China, Illinois, where brothers Steve and Frank Smith teach in the history department. The bad example of the university staff and the unruly behavior of the students, who get drunk during their study hours, trying to avoid their responsibilities in every way, make this Institute the “worst college” in the United States.

MR. PICKLES – Created by Will Carsola and Dave Stewart, the series follows the Goodman family, who live in the small community of Old Town, with Tommy, their 6-year-old son, and Mr. Pickles, their border collie. Tommy, still naive and innocent, adores his dog, but does not know that he hides a murderous streak: the two spend their days romping around the city, while, unbeknownst to everyone, from time to time Mr. Pickles sneaks away. secretly to kill and maim his countless victims, whom he often reassembles and resurrects to submit to his orders. Through his murderous and evil fury, especially towards those who threaten and annoy his little master, Mr. Pickles brings some order to the town of Old Town, and solves the crimes that went unpunished by a dull sheriff.

ROBOT CHICKEN – Stop-motion animation, pop culture references and humor are the unmistakable elements of this two Annie Award and six Emmy Award winning series created and produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, along with screenwriters Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. The series focuses on the parody of pop culture, with unmistakable references to toys, movies, shows and television sketches.