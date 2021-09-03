Amazon Prime Video, live on Qello Concerts by Stingray- Soundsblog

Did you know that with Prime Video there is the possibility to subscribe to a channel dedicated exclusively to concerts? In a historical period like the one we are experiencing, where live shows are still almost a chimera – especially those with non-contingent turnout – being able to review performances on stage seems almost a breath of fresh air. But that’s what it allows you to do Qello Concerts by Stingray. Inside the canal there is a catalog that has thousands of concerts by internationally renowned artists. And, if you are already an Amazon Prime customer, a subscription of 4.99 euros per month will be sufficient, after the initial 14-day trial period that allows you to understand whether to confirm or cancel your choice.

Curious to find out which live shows are on the channel Qello Concerts by Stingray? We mention just a few of the thousands available.

Beyoncé, Live at Wembley (2004). This is the London stage of the Dangerously in Love Tour. In the heyday of pop, the former Destiny’s Child engages in an unmissable live with the greatest hits of his career (from Baby Boy to Crazy in love). It is his first international tour as a solo singer and, during the live, he never spares himself, also choosing to present himself in front of the public, lowered from a rope, head down …

Spice Girls, Live in Istanbul (1997). In 2021 the Spice Girls celebrate 25 years of career since their debut in 1996 with the first album, Spice. Since then, the rest is history. And on Qello Concerts by Stingray it is possible to recover the first great concert of the Spice Girls in Istanbul, on 12 and 13 October 1997. The performance was held at the Abdi Ipekci Stadium and was organized by Pepsi Cola, a company with which girls had already had to do because they were testimonials of the famous drink. The full video of the concert, directed by David Barnard, was first broadcast on television in Britain on Christmas 1997.

Amy Winehouse – BBC One Sessions: Live at Porchester Hall: The unforgettable Amy in a live that retraces the greatest hits of her first two albums. Shortly before, in 2007, Winehouse had been celebrated as Best Female Artist at the Brit Awards. And this concert reminds us once again of the immense talents he had …

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – Live in Barcelona. It’s a 2002 concert tour for The Rising. And this is Spingsteen’s first live officially recorded on CD and DVD.

We have just given you a few examples of the thousands of concerts. You will also find Phil Collins, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Madonna, Nirvana, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Lady Gaga and many, many, many more.

We remind you that you can take advantage of the 14 day trial period before deciding whether to subscribe to Qello Concerts by Stingray for 4.99 euros per month. And enjoy all the live music you want to hear and see again …