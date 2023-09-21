Amazon Prime Video makes the weekend epic with these unbeatable new features: The Return of John Wick

These five new features are ready to rock over the weekend.

The new series from the John Wick universe promises to be incredible

The Amazon Prime Video catalog offers unparalleled variety. Something that can be clearly seen in the new products arriving in the catalog this week. On the one hand we have an excellent series that is coming Establish yourself as one of the best in the marketWhile other news brings us a high quality animeA weird drama about wrestling and finally a horror movie and another Starring J.Lo, With this diversity it’s impossible some don’t catch your attention, And Amazon Prime has managed to diversify its catalog in a very remarkable way.

These are the five new features with which Amazon Prime Video wants to make a splash this weekend.

Here are the news from the weekend:

Cassandro – Friday, September 22

The Continental: From the John Wick Universe – Friday, September 22

Attack on Titan: Roar of the Awakening – Friday, September 22

Jeepers Creepers: The Rebirth – Friday, September 22

Marry Me – Sunday, September 24

While there’s a clear winner in this week’s news, it’s also clear that Prime Video has brought great quality to its catalog over the past week.

cassandro

cassandro is alter ego By Saul Armendariz, A gay wrestling wrestler who achieved world fame, This will serve to give an excellent turn to their entire life, not only in relation to their sexuality, but also in how traditional world of wrestling,

This is also in the movie bad collaboration,

The Continental: From the John Wick Universe

A novelty of such magnitude deserved its own article regarding the release date and the platform on which The Continental was about to arrive. Now it is here and the truth is that it is not strange that this series is one of the series that has generated the most expectations in recent months.

So far, according to those who have seen it for the first time, it promises much of the same as those films: great shootouts, brutal combat and, of course, excellent dialogue. Meanwhile, we’ll learn more about the universe Made for the original film And on this occasion it will expand significantly.

The story of the legendary murder hotel will give us a series Of only 3 chapters lasting an hour and a half,

Attack on Titan: Roar of the Awakening

attack the titans This is probably one of the best anime of recent years. At least for his millions of fans around the world. This film serves as a Summary of everything happening in the second seasonWhen Eren and company have already joined the Scout Corps They travel on their first mission outside the safety of the walls,

Jeepers Creepers: The Rebirth

The first delivery came decades ago Capped on Series B, However, the blend of teen slasher genre the Scream And, to top it all, a very charming lead couple, they managed to make the film a winner. As the years passed and since its original director went to jail for really dubious matters, the saga came to an end Faltering when it comes to quality and getting close to the Z series,

This new delivery is not a surprise and is considered one of the The worst movies of recent years,

marry me

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson will star together in a romantic film with music star maluma, Lopez and Lopez are going to get married on stage in the middle of a mega concert. However, when she discovers that he has been unfaithful, she decides to marry a real stranger who was in the audience.

Thus we are facing one of those romantic comedies that we can watch to disconnect the brain and turn it on automatically for an hour and a half of the film running. Yes actually, Reviews have not been very positive.,

