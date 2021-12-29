Amazon Prime Video: New for January 2022

Amazon Prime Video announced the titles of TV series, of the movie and of souls that become part of its catalog a January 2022. After a 2021 full of interesting news, the new year promises to be equally exciting for the spectators of the streaming platform, which in the coming months will focus heavily on Italian productions.









Between new tv series expected in January, in fact, there is Monterossi, based on the writer’s detective novels Alessandro Robecchi. The audience of Prime Video will also be able to see the eight episodes of the Amazon Original series As We See It, which addresses the topic of autism. The film is also an original production The Tender Bar, also out in January, directed by George Clooney and based on the autobiographical novel The bar of high hopes by JR Moehringer, Pulitzer Prize Winner. To the delight of the little ones, however, comes the fourth and final chapter of the film series dedicated to Count Dracula and his Hotel Transylvania.

Here then are all the new entries of January 2022 in the Prime catalog, which include both new productions and historical titles now available to viewers.

Amazon Prime Video: TV series and anime to see in January

January 1: Athf (season 10), The Big Bang Theory (season 12), Casa Vianello (seasons 4-6), China, IL (season 2), Good Doctor (season 4), High School Students (seasons 1-3), Mr. Pickles (season 3), Riverdale (season 5), Robot Chicken (season 8), Samurai Jack (season 5), Supernatural (season 14), The Night Shift (seasons 1-4), The Vampire Diaries (seasons 1-7 ), The Venture Bros. (season 3), SOS Surgery (season 1), Beauty Goal (season 1-2).

Amazon Prime Video: the films to see in January 2022

January 1: 3 Days To Kill, 50/50, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Legend of Beowulf, Blade Runner, Contagion, Elf – An Elf Named Buddy, Eyes Wide Shut, Me Before You, Fargo, Millennium, The Hobbit, Hannibal , Journey to Heaven, The Impossible, Limitless, Magnolia, Miss Detective, Lethal Virus, Criminal Novel, Special Forces, The Blind Side, The Hangover 2, The Twilight Saga, V For Vendetta, One Word Can Change Everything – Yes Man

3 Days To Kill, 50/50, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Legend of Beowulf, Blade Runner, Contagion, Elf – An Elf Named Buddy, Eyes Wide Shut, Me Before You, Fargo, Millennium, The Hobbit, Hannibal , Journey to Heaven, The Impossible, Limitless, Magnolia, Miss Detective, Lethal Virus, Criminal Novel, Special Forces, The Blind Side, The Hangover 2, The Twilight Saga, V For Vendetta, One Word Can Change Everything – Yes Man January 3 : Time is Up

: Time is Up January 7: Ariaferma, The Tender Bar

Ariaferma, The Tender Bar January 14 : Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange

: Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange January 15: Tips for Valentine’s Day, Spring in the air, A dog for two, Our story

Tips for Valentine’s Day, Spring in the air, A dog for two, Our story January 21st : My Son

: My Son January 27 : Three sisters

: Three sisters January 31: Flashbck, Stargate, Stargate: Continuum, Stargate SG-1 – The Ark of Truth

