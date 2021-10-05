News

Amazon Prime Video October 2021, the news between TV series and films

The tension runs up Amazon Prime Video: the streaming platform’s October programming aligns with the upcoming autumn month and Halloween.
Among the first releases of the month, there are the two appointments with the second volume of Welcome to the Blumhouse, but it’s not just horror films that dictate the tense tone of original films, just think of The Most Dangerous Gamand with Liam Hemsworth and Infinite with Mark Wahlberg directed by Antoine Fuqua. The list of tense films continues throughout the month, with the offer consisting of more or less recent titles, including thrillers and the like. The new series is also part of this trend I know what you did, which takes up the story of the 1997 film of the same name, now a cult genre.

The October of Amazon Prime Video, however, also means football, starting with the streaming debut of the first season of the cartoon Holly & Benji: what better cult title could introduce the countdown to the Maradona: Blessed Dream, biographical series that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary footballer.

In keeping with the documentary character, there are two other titles to keep an eye on among the original productions of the month: the documentary about pop star Justin Bieber and My Name is Pauli Murray, dedicated to the activist who, as a woman and an African American, has marked an important chapter in the struggle for human rights, regarding gender and race equity.

Amazon Prime Video October 2021, TV series and entertainment

1st October
Do, Re & Mi – Halloween Special (Amazon Original)
Cafe room S1-4
Gormiti S1-3

October 4th
The Walking Dead: World Beyond 2 (Amazon Original)

October 8
Jessy and Nessy (Amazon Original)
Kids in the Hall S1-5

October 11th
Holly & Benji – Two champions (season 1) – available October 11th

October 15
I know what you did (Amazon Original)

October 18
Motherland: Fort Salem 2 (Amazon Original)

October 29
Maradona – Blessed Dream (Amazon Original)

Amazon Prime Video October 2021, the calendar of upcoming films

1st October
Bingo Hell / Black As Night (Amazon Original)
My Name Is Pauli Murray (Amazon Original)
Most Dangerous Game (Amazon Original)

The man of the labyrinth
Fellini Forward
What a beautiful day
I fall from the clouds
Catinelle sun
Chloe – Between seduction and deception
Letters to Juliet
The Fighter
Dead of health
Dance with wolves
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider – The cradle of life
The bad lieutenant
The shadow of a doubt
War, Inc.
Timeline – on the edge of time
The Body
The Last Man
Commander Hamilton
Imogene – The misadventures of a New Yorker

October 4th
Parents VS Influencers
Stronger – I am stronger
Under Maximum Coverage – Den of Lions

October 7
Infinite (Amazon Original)

October 8
Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Original)
The Manor / Madres (Amazon Original)

October 10
Cats
City Of Lies – The hour of truth

October 11th
Ad Astra

12 October
The big step
Just Charlie – Become who you are

October 15
They are just ghosts
The Good House
You’re Next

October 16
Spiral – Saw’s legacy
Point Break – Break point

October 18
Morrison

October 19
Le douleur

October 22
Digital Reaper

October 23
Billionaire Boys Club

October 24
Swarm – Threat from the jungle

October 25
The monster of the crypt

October 29
After 3 (Amazon Original)
The Last Witch Hunter

October 31st
The promise of the murderer
Proof

