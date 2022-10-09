Amazon Prime Video premieres in the week of October 10 to 16 say goodbye to The Rings of Power

Quality before quantity, that seems to be the motto that he has followed Amazon Prime Video when planning the launches for the week of October 10 to 16.

In these seven days, the platform premieres the latest episode of the rings of power, the new series of the fictional universe of The Lord of the Rings. Along with this we also have the premiere of The lost City, a release fresh from theater screens where Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum team up in a hilarious comedy in search of a legendary lost city. As entry of the week Peter Dinklage puts himself in the role of Cyrano de Bergerac in a drama that is already a classic of literature.

premieres of the week

October 1st

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his razor-sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings to her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Bennett). Harrison Jr.)

October 14th

The literary career of the brilliant, yet reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around the popular romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locations, star a handsome heartthrob whose likeness is reproduced everywhere. the covers, and that in real life corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the fictional adventurer. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which the last story revolves. her. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of his fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue. Caught in the middle of an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely couple will have to put aside their differences and learn to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it is gone forever.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power SEASON END