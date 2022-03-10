Amazon Prime Video Premieres March 2022: “Porn and ice cream”, “Deep Waters” and all the news in streaming | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

And so without realizing it we begin the third month of the year and for this new cycle, Prime Video has prepared an avalanche of premieres to watch on its platform. Among the most attractive productions, “Deep Water” stands out, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

While on the side of the series, it is “porn and ice cream”, the Argentine production, created by Martín Piroyansky for Amazon Prime Video, which means the return in acting of Susana Gimenez.

Without further ado, we detail below the agenda of Prime Video for March.

MARCH 1ST “My Son” My Son tells the story of Edmong Murray (James McAvoy), a work-obsessed father, who one day receives a terrible call from Joan Richmond (Claire Foy), his ex-wife. She tells him that his seven-year-old son has disappeared from the camp. It soon becomes clear that the child has been kidnapped and the parents give way to despair. In this movie, James McAvoy improvised all of his dialogue.

MARCH 4 Star Trek: Picard The legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew have a new adventure that will take them back in time. Picard must recruit friends new and old to face the dangers of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the future of the galaxy and face one of his greatest enemies. The second season of this series will have 10 episodes.

MARCH 4 The Boys Presents: Diabolica This new animated series is based on the popular Amazon original series: The Boys, in conjunction with the creators of the animated series Invincible. It will tell different stories from the brightest and most creative minds in entertainment today with its own style of animation. This series will have a total of eight episodes available from the first day of the premiere.

MARCH 4 The Comeback Trail Three great film actors come together in this film. It tells the story of Max Barber (Robert de Niro), a producer who must settle a debt with the local mob boss (Morgan Freeman). Barber decides to start a movie with Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones), an old movie star to try to save himself by scamming his insurance. However, they end up getting more than they imagined.

MARCH 10TH Flour, The Lieutenant vs The Canceller This new series is a spin-off inspired by Backdoor’s most viral sketch: Lieutenant Harina. The eight-part series recounts the misadventures of Lieutenant Harina along with his partner, Officer Ramírez. Both must catch a serial killer known as The Canceller, and whose goal is to end the lives of social media influencers with a very personal stamp.

MARCH 11TH Good music, actors, and comedy. This Argentine series tells the story of Pablo (Martin Piroyansky) and Ramón (Nachito Saralegui), two losers in their thirties who, along with Ceci (Sofia Morandi), a young swindler, pretend to have a rock band. The lie will spin out of control until it becomes reality, but obstacles along the way will jeopardize your project.

MARCH 11TH upload The second season of this sci-fi comedy series will return this month. In the new episodes, Nathan faces a crossroads: her girlfriend Ingrid unexpectedly arrives in Lakeview with the intention of strengthening her relationship, despite the fact that he no longer has feelings for her. Meanwhile, Nora is involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds”. This season will introduce new concepts of technology, but always with the touch of comedy that characterizes the series.

MARCH 18TH Deep water Ben Affleck plays Vic Van Allen, who is the partner of Melinda Van Allen (Ana de Armas). The two are a well-to-do couple from New Orleans whose marriage begins to unravel from resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. Deep Waters, directed by British director Adrián Lyne, is based on the novel by American writer Patricia Highsmith.

MARCH 18TH teacher Gail Bishop and Jasmine Moore, two African-American women, begin to share their disturbing experiences at a predominantly white New England college. The series stars Regina Hall (known from Scary Movie) and Zoe Renee (known from Jinn).

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

“El internado: Las Cumbres”: Season 2 premieres April 3 on Prime Video

“El internado: Las Cumbres”: what does the first teaser of the second season reveal?

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: what is known about this series and when will it be released?