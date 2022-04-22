Amazon Prime Video premieres the original film Don’t Make Me Go

A minimal story, but with a powerful message, that is Don’t Make Me Gofilm of amazon-original that hits the platform next July 15.

Directed by Hannah Marks from a script Vera Herbertthe tape was the revelation of the tribeca-festival of this year, the most important independent film festival in the world whose award-winning films tend to jump onto the official circuit almost non-stop.

Starring John Cho, mia isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stegania LaVie Owen Y Kaya Scodelariotells the story of a single father who suffers from a terminal illness and decides to enjoy what he has left with his teenage daughter.

Mia Isaac and John Cho will play father and daughter in the new Amazon Prime Video story.

“When Max (John Cho), a single father, discovers that he is terminally ill, he decides to enjoy all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (mia isaac) in the time you have left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, Max convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her abandoned mother. a long time ago”, reads the official synopsis of the film.

A totally original and emotional journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores with humor and heart the unbreakable and eternal bond between a father and a daughter.

