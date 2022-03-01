Amazon Prime Video: Releases March 2022

The Boys: Diabolical, My Son and new Latin American comedies are some of the novelties that arrive on the platform.
The month of February has come to an end and content platforms via streaming have begun to announce all the news that they will offer to their subscribers, starting in the next few days.
That is the case of Amazon Prime Video, The service has already revealed its list of movies, series, documentaries and new seasons that will arrive on its platform from the first days of March 2022.
Amazon Prime Video Premieres March 2022
my son
This production tells the story of Edmong Murray (James McAvoy), a father obsessed with work, who one day receives a call from his ex-wife to let him know that his seven-year-old son has disappeared. Now Murray She must face the kidnapping of her little one, while trying not to fall into despair.
Star Trek: Picard
Jean-Luc Picard and his crew will have a new adventure that will take them to the past, where Picard must recruit friends new and old to face the dangers of 21st century Earth.
The Comeback Trail
This film tells the story of Max Barber (Robert de Niro), a producer who must settle a debt to the local mob boss (Morgan Freeman). Now the filmmaker must start a movie with Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones), an old movie star to try to save himself by scamming his insurance.
Flour, The Lieutenant vs The Canceller
This new series is a spin-off inspired by the Backdoor’s most viral sketch: Lieutenant Harina. the series of eight chapters recounts the misadventures of lieutenant flour along with his partner, the Officer Ramirez.
Porn and Ice Cream
This Argentine series stars Pablo (Martin Piroyansky) and Ramon (Nachito Saralegui), two losers in their thirties who, together with Ceci (sofia morandi), a young swindler, they pretend to have a rock band. But at one point the deception gets out of control and now they will have to solve all the problems that caused him to lie.
Deep water
Ben Affleck embodies ‘Vic Van Allen’who faces a crisis in his marriage with Melinda Van Allen (Ana de Armas), because of resentment, jealousy and mistrust. This film was directed by the British director Adrian Lyne and is based on the novel by American writer Patricia Highsmith.
teacher
Gail Bishop and Jasmine Mooretwo African-American women, begin to share their unsettling experiences at a predominantly white New England college.
No Particular Signs
This story tells of Magdalena’s journey throughout Mexico in search of her son, who disappeared and died while trying to cross the border into the United States. Along the way, she meets other people who have experienced different dramas faced by migrants.
neither yours nor mine
Robert and Amanda they are the wealthy couple who seem to have a happy life, until an infidelity is uncovered. To attract her partner again, Amanda decides to ally herself with a street musician, but this decision causes a turn in the woman’s plans.
