Amazon Prime Video: Releases October 2022

The most terrifying time of the year is approaching and Amazon Prime Video knows it, so here are all the premieres of movies, series and documentaries that will arrive on its platform during October.

The highlights of the month will be the weight of talentstarring Nicolas Cage and the new series The Periphery: Connection to the future with Chloë Grace Moretz.

Here is the complete list of October premieres on Amazon Prime Video:

Premiere movies on Amazon Prime Video October 2022

Borrego: Get out of the way

Release date: October 1, 2022

Elly is a young botanist on research in a faraway place. After witnessing a drug-related plane crash, she is kidnapped and forced to go on a trip she didn’t plan, with only the bare essentials to barely survive in the desert with her captor.

happy novelty

Release date: October 1, 2022

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be difficult. But planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner, when you find out they don’t even know she’s gay, is more difficult. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) finds out that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) hid her relationship from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Hercules

Release date: October 1, 2022

The most extraordinary myth of all time encounters the quest of a real man who leads a ragtag band of warriors in Herculesthis summer’s action-adventure thriller that presents the famous symbol with the bravery of a lion like never before: discover the heart of the hero that beats beneath his colossal image.

How to kill a dead husband?

Release date: October 1, 2022

There are dead people who keep passing themselves off as alive! How to Kill a Dead Husband? With Mara Escalante and Eduardo Spain!

Top Gun: Passion and Glory

Release date: October 1, 2022

The United States Navy has created an elite school for pilots in order to bring out a class of experts in combat techniques. At the academy, better known as Top Gun, the best are trained to be fearless and cold at the same time, capable of not losing their temper in extreme situations and not flinching when breaking the sound barrier at the controls of a F -14.

Catherine Called Birdy

Release date: October 7, 2022

Year? 1920. In a medieval English village, Lady Catherine is the youngest daughter of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn. His playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like his family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and downright greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a rich man for money and land. But Birdy, like all great teen heroines, is feisty, smart and adventurous, and she’s ready to put off any suitor who calls in ever more inventive ways.

lunatics

Release date: October 7, 2022

Based on one of Germany’s most popular children’s books, it tells the story of Little Pete who embarks on an enchanting journey together with the Beetle, Mr. Zoomzeman and the Sandman to rescue his little sister from the evil Moon Man.

the sent of evil

Release date: October 12, 2022

Joan. Kat. Rose. Three girls united by a series of mysterious events. As Joan traverses icy roads in the middle of the night, Kat and Rose wait at an all-girls school for their parents to pick them up for winter break. As the minutes go by, a disturbing fatality takes over the place.

Cyrano

Release date: October 14, 2022

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her, until she falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr. ).

I’m going to have a good time

Release date: October 14, 2022

Valladolid. September 1989. David and Layla have just started eighth grade in EGB and they really like G-Men. They also really like each other, but since David is so badly advised by his friends, all the things he does to win her over always end up being a failure. . Despite everything, the two become inseparable and get into bigger and bigger trouble, and even sometimes, when they are together, the impulse to sing and dance to the songs of their favorite group is so strong that they start doing it. in the middle of the street. And that’s because they’re having a good time. Very well.

Rest

Release date: October 15, 2022

Two women, one from the United States and the other from Great Britain, exchange homes during the Christmas season after breaking up with their respective boyfriends. Each woman falls in love with a local man, only to discover that their imminent returns home could end their relationships.

The Grinch

Release date: October 15, 2022

The Grinch, a kind of green ogre, has lived alone on top of a mountain outside of Who-ville for years. Loneliness doesn’t bother him, but there is one thing that destroys his patience: the carols that the townspeople sing at Christmas; therefore, he decides to steal the gifts that Santa Claus leaves in all the homes of Who-ville on Christmas Eve.

Argentina, 1985

Release date: October 21, 2022

Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the still considerable military influence in the new and fragile democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of dubious heroes for their David vs. Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.

north over the void

Release date: October 21, 2022

Don Reynaldo is a renowned hunter in decline. When the threat of losing his heritage and the legacy of his father appears; the dynamics with his family, with his workers and with the land, will be dangerously disrupted.

Sinister Game

Release date: October 24, 2022

It tells the story of Fernanda, a skeptical psychologist who returns to the stage where a collective tragedy took place when playing Ouija board and in which her mother was involved. She and her son Julio will be involved in strange events whose protagonist is an ancestral Ouija board from which one of the most powerful and perverse diabolical forces will emerge.

desperate

Release date: October 26, 2022

One day while out for a run, Amy Carr tries to escape her daily routine. All is quiet, nothing but peace of mind for her as she moves on, until an unforgettable alarm from her cellphone causes her to stop in her tracks. What follows is a continuous sequence of her entire world collapsing on top of her as she stands miles from her home. She learns that there is an active shooter at her son’s school. Since she is away from her home and the parent waiting area she does everything she can to protect her child and deal with the situation as she runs to get back.

the weight of talent

Release date: October 28, 2022

Creatively frustrated and doomed to ruin, Cage, playing himself, must accept a million-dollar offer to attend a dangerous admirer’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party.

Run Sweetheart Run

Release date: October 28, 2022

A woman tries to get home from a blind date that turns violent.

Premiere series on Amazon Prime for October 2022

filthy envy

Release date: October 7, 2022

Four lifelong friends. Maria has what Ana wants. Will envy be stronger than her friendship?

Malinche

Release date: October 12, 2022

500 years ago, Cortés made landfall in Mexico and has returned to disprove the story you knew.

The Periphery: Connection to the future

Release date: October 21, 2022

It centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to piece together her broken family in a forgotten place in the future (year 2032) of America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and unlucky. She has no future. Until the future comes knocking on her door. The Fringe: Connection to the Future is award-winning author William Gibson’s dazzling and hallucinatory vision of the fate of mankind…and what lies beyond.

The Devil’s Hour

Release date: October 28, 2022

This is a psychological thriller where a woman’s nightmares lead her on a hunt for a serial killer in a world where nothing is as it seems.

FC Barcelona

Release date: October 31, 2022

Barça and Rakuten present a new documentary series that will follow the first team and will offer unpublished and exclusive content on the day-to-day life of the players.

Premiere documentaries on Amazon Prime for October 2022

The Sound of 007

Release date: October 5, 2022

Follow the remarkable six-decade history of James Bond music, going behind the lens on one of the greatest film franchises and the iconic 007 theme song.