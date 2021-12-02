Amazon Prime Video: the 8 TV series not to be missed!

Do you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, but every time you have to choose a new TV series to start you go to Netflix?

Well, today we recommend 8 TV series to watch, if you have not already done so, on the streaming platform of Prime Video.

1) Panic

Panic was added to Prime Video on May 28, 2021 and is based on the young adult novel by Lauren Olivier, therefore it is aimed in particular at a teen audience.

The story takes place in a small town in Texas where high school graduates engage in a series of knockout challenges each summer, believing it to be their only chance to escape their predicament and improve their lives.

Even Heather (Olivia Welch), the protagonist who attends the last year of high school, decides to participate in the “game” Panic to earn the cash prize and turn his life around and thus decide his own future.

In the game there is only one rule to respect: don’t panic.

Despite some flaws, Panic touches many aspects in an interesting way, such as friendship, love and family, characterizing each character, showing their fragility, weaknesses but also their strengths, such as the desire to redeem themselves and self-determination.

The narrative, however, is at the same time very simple and certainly does not lack flaws.

2) Utopia

Utopia, also signed Amazon Prime Video is based on the British fiction of the same name created by the director Dennis Kelly.

The series boasts a cast composed of young and brilliant actors that makes the vision of Utopia absolutely unmissable, also for its engaging plot.

The series tells the story of a group of nerdy kids, fans of comics and video games, who come together to save the world and humanity from destruction.

All of them are big fans of a graphic novel called their own Utopia, which, however, hides hidden messages among its pages that reveal the very end of the world and the extinction of the human being.

The group of friends is determined to save the world and they are joined by the protagonist of the comic, Jessica Hyde.

3) Motherland Fort Salem

Motherland: Fort Salem is set in a world dominated by women, here the United States ended the persecution against witches 300 years before the story we know, through the Agreement of Salem, a document which, in exchange for peace, obliges all witches to perform military service for their country.

Leading the would-be witches, who are undergoing training in Fort Salem, is there Sarah Alder (Lyne Renée), or the one who made the Salem Accords.

In the cast we also see Raelle Coral (Taylor Hickson), Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams) And Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton).

The girls will unite to overcome the threats posed by Mattanza, the terrorist organization that causes mass suicides across the country.

The main weapon that young witches possess is their voice, modulated according to the ‘Seed’ (the equivalent of a spell) they intend to use. The series’ choice to use the voice as a weapon to combat evil undoubtedly contains a profound meaning and message of female emancipation.

Motherland: Fort Salem therefore represents a feminist and progressive reinterpretation of history, in fact here it is thanks to the witches that the USA becomes a great power, with a black woman as President.

4) Hanna

Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles), whose name gives the series its title, is a fifteen-year-old girl who lives in a remote forest in Poland, together with the only person she has ever known who she considers her father: Erik (Joel Kinnaman).

In fact, Erik was formerly part of the Ultrax, the CIA program that recruited pregnant women to alter the DNA of the fetus and create a race of super soldiers..

Among these women there was also Hanna’s mother and when the CIA orders the elimination of all the children involved in the project, Erik, in love with the woman, escapes and hides the girl from those who chase her for fifteen years.

The series is characterized by numerous scenes of action, adventure and an interesting evolution of the characters, which represent the true focus of the story.

5) Them

If you are a fan of the horror genre here you can recover instead Them, in Italian They, television series US created by Little Marvin and produced by Lena Waithe.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021, takes place in the period of the great migration from the southern states and tells the story of the Emory family, who flee North Carolina for an apparently more pleasant Compton, California, trying to leave behind a decidedly traumatic past.

Once they move, however, the life of the family only gets worse, the house seems to host strange presences and the new neighbors are racist, showing themselves disgusted by the color of the Emories’ skin.

In its ten episodes, Them manages to kidnap and theroorize the viewer, proving to be a respectable horror product, playing on a constant increase in tension, a little sadism and even some jumpscare.

The series often plays on not making it clear what is real and what is not, in order to create a clearer but perhaps a bit hasty ending.

6) Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer is an American television series created by Bert V. Royal and debuted on Freeform on April 20, 2021 and was later released on Amazon Prime Video the August 6, 2021.

The series follows the story of two teenage girls in the 90s and the repercussions on the lives of the people around them after the disappearance of one of them.

Like Panic, even here it is a teen-drama that explores the various psychological nuances of adolescence with inevitable thriller streaks.

Everything revolves around the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt), in a small town in Texas.

Here Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) who seems to have nothing to do with the girl almost ends up stealing the life of the same age.

Jeanette evolves and changes incredibly both aesthetically and temperamentally, becoming from an individualistic, awkward and lonely person from a sweet and awkward outsider, the most popular in town.

She begins a relationship with Kate’s boyfriend and becomes friends with her friends, neglecting her old friends of a lifetime.

Jeanette is totally another person or rather she has become a photocopy of Kate, of whom nothing is known yet.

7) Nine Perfect Stranger

Landed on August 20, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, Nine Perfect Strangers, miniseries created by David E. Kelley and from John Henry Butterworth, starts from a classic and often abused expedient: nine people, totally unknown to each other, find themselves in a pleasant and exclusive place to spend a week of quiet, away from the chaos of everyday life.

Each of those nine people is there, in that place of peace in which to take refuge, with the aim of soothing their pains, to make peace with themselves and with their demons, which have now become too cumbersome.

They therefore spend ten days in a huge and beautiful luxury resort, surrounded by nature, called Tranquillum House and directed by the beautiful and enigmatic Masha (Nicole Kidman).

They therefore find themselves in a real dream place where to spend a holiday and find themselves, but this soon turns out to be a prison.

8) Undone

After being the victim of a car accident, Alma begins to see the ghost of her father (Bob Odenkirk), who died several years earlier in another car accident, which says he wants to teach her to travel in time in order to save him, the protagonist thus ends up in a loop that transports her between space and time, making her discover a ambiguous gray area of ​​oneself that can be explained by mental illness or spiritual pursuit

Designed by Raphael Bob-Waksberg And Kate Purdy, respectively creator and screenwriter of BoJack Horseman, Undone is one of the series that perhaps most of all deserves a mention for its raw depth and its strong emotional impact.

Undone it begins as a dramatic story and then becomes more psychological and science fiction, without giving too many answers and explanations, but leaving the viewer his free interpretation of the story.

What immediately catches the eye is undoubtedly the style with which this series was made, that is, using the rotoscope, which consists in creating an animated style starting from a real video, so as to make the story as dreamlike as possible and give more prominence to the colors and shades, thus accentuating the visual impact of the work.

What do you think of these tips?

You will watch these series on Amazon Prime Video?

Let us know in the comments below and keep following us on NerdPool.it to stay up to date on news from the world of cinema and much more.