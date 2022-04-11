Amazon Prime Video: the best Julia Roberts dramas you’ll find on the platform

Julia Roberts She is one of the most successful actresses of recent decades and, at 54 years old, she owns a more than extensive filmography. In this opportunity, we share four dramas that are available in Amazon Prime Video and we tell you everything there is to know about it. To continue; the details.

Four dramas to enjoy the talent of Julia Roberts on Amazon Prime Video

Secrets of an obsession

This story may be familiar to many, especially the Argentine and Latin American public, since it is the American adaptation of The Secret in Their Eyesthe film directed by John Joseph Campanella who achieved the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

Although it is true that it contains elements of thriller and suspenseboth versions have a lot of drama, especially in regard to the personal and family history of the main characters. In this film, Julia Roberts share cast with Nicole Kidman, Chiwetel Ejiofor Y alfred molinaamong other great artists.

Come back to me

As the synopsis of Amazon Prime Video, Come back to me tells the harsh story of “an addicted teenager (who) unexpectedly shows up at his home on Christmas Eve, testing his mother’s unconditional love.”

The American actress plays precisely this mother, and the role of the son is in charge of Lucas Hedges (Lady Bird, Manchester by the sea), who in real life is the son of the director of the film, Peter Hedges.

Fireflies in the Garden

Known in Spanish as Fireflies in the Garden either Family portraitit is one of the greatest jewels offered by the catalog of Amazon-Prime with Julia Roberts as protagonist.

Fireflies in the Garden tells the story of the Taylors, the typical American family in which there seems to be no drama. However, everything changes when an accident touches them closely and opens the door to a huge number of old and painful secrets. As if the participation of the actress from Pretty Woman Y A place called Notting Hillthe cast of this play also has Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson Y Ryan Reynoldsamong others.

homecoming

Finally, an ideal recommendation for series lovers. With 2 seasons and a total of 17 episodes, homecoming gives the possibility to Julia Roberts to show off in a different format than he is used to, that is, off the big screen.

In this suspense and drama series, Roberts plays a woman who knew how to work in a military organization helping soldiers to reintegrate into civilian life. Now away from this job, Heidi (her character of hers) understands that things may not be as she remembers them.

What do you think? Do you already know which of these dramas of Amazon-Prime would you like to see first?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!