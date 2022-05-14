Amazon Prime Video: the movie where Megan Fox met her fiancé

Since Megan fox began having an affair with the musician Machine Gun Kelly, the actress became on everyone’s lips. The relationship that she maintains is quite controversial, to the point that they even said that they drank from each other’s blood.

In addition to the statements they made in front of the cameras and on social networks, they have also published risqué photographs. Undoubtedly, both live their romance without thinking about what they will say and do not hesitate to shout their feelings from the rooftops.

Because the passion they feel is so great, they both made the decision to take their romance a step further and have become engaged. The singer gave the actress a ring designed by jeweler Stephen Webster. Without a doubt, hethe couple is happier than ever and they are planning all the projects that they will share together from now on. Since they met on the set of a movie, they have never been apart again.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly happier than ever.

Meet the movie that united Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly They crossed paths for the first time in March 2020, when they were both filming a movie. Is about Midnight in the Switchgrass (Midnight on the Switchgrass), a production that starred Bruce Willis.

The plot is based on a true story. In this way, he takes us into the life of the most dangerous serial killer in Texas. FBI agent Karl Helter (Willis), and his partner, Rebecca Lombardo (Fox), are very close to ending a sex trafficking network.

When they discover that their investigation crosses the path of this brutal serial killer, they make the decision to team up with Bryan Crawford (Emile Hirsch), who is part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Unlike them, he’s been working on this case for years.

However, the situation will begin to get complicated and Rebecca herself will be kidnapped, thus endangering her life as well as that of her son. When this happens, Bryan will only have a couple of hours to gather all the necessary clues and bring this case to an end.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you can find it available at Amazon Prime Video. The truth is that the production received mixed reviews from film specialists, who felt that the story does not meet people’s expectations.

Although Midnight in the Switchgrass It did not receive all the applause it was looking for from the public and critics, it did bring together two people who now love each other madly: Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly. Since then, the artists have been more united than ever. So much so, that the actress accompanied the singer during his tour of Latin America with Lollapalooza. In the images and videos that came to light, she always saw them very caramelized and happy.

