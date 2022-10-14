Amazon Prime Video: The new miniseries that seeks to dethrone Starz’s Outlander

Starz’s Outlander is one of the most popular period dramas worldwide which is preparing for the premiere of its seventh season, but while fans await its return, Amazon Prime Video promises with a trailer for its new miniseries that it could dethrone it from its Market Stall.

While fans are waiting for the seventh season of the drama from Starz, Outlanderstarring Caitriona Balfe Y Sam Heughan. Other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videotake advantage of the moment to show all viewers the first trailer for their new period western drama miniseries that could dethrone one of the best dramas of the moment.

The new miniseries Amazon Prime Video, Englishwill star the popular actress Emily Blunt, who will play an English aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke. Her character will cross paths with former Pawnee cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), just in time to join forces on a quest for revenge, traversing the harsh American landscape as one team.

Revenge, however, is just the tip of the iceberg for these two. According to the synopsis of the new miniseries, also They will have to investigate a series of unsolved murders and face unexpected truths about their shared history. . However, Cornelia is not a woman to be trifled with. As she says in the trailer, she is on a path of revenge and is desperately seeking justice for the man who killed her son.

In the first trailer that has been presented Amazon Prime Video of English, Cornelia is seen to be lucky enough to meet Eli, who has the skills and interest to help her. But when they find themselves outnumbered at their first meeting and pitted against dangerous characters, Cornelia is ultimately delighted with the results.

“Here we are, and everyone else is dead!” says Cornelia Locke.

Amazon Prime Video bets on The English to dethrone Outlander

English was produced by Hugo Bleek (The Honorable Woman, Black Earth Rising), who wrote and directed each episode. Bleek is also an executive producer along with Emily Blunt and Peaky Blinders producer Greg Brenman. In addition to Emily Blunt Y Chaske Spencerthe program will also star Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Tony Jones Y Ciaran Hinds.

Until the moments Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that it will be only six episodes of English, beginning its premiere on November 11, 2022. The series takes the central themes of identity and revenge to tell a unique and compelling parable about race, power and love. While viewers who have seen the trailer describe it as “an epic western chase”.