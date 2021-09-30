Amazon Prime Video: the news of October 2021

Also this month the Prime catalog is enriched and keeps us company. The appointment with the Uefa Champions League on Wednesdays and fans of Justin Bieber await the event of their favorite artist next Friday eight. Let’s see what else Amazon’s streaming platform offers us for this October 2021.









The September catalog was truly mind-blowing with the musical arrival of Cinderella, the expected Dinners Club with Carlo Cracco and the season finale of Nine Perfect Strangers with the extraordinary Nicole Kidman. The titles that Amazon Prime Video will insert in the catalog in the coming weeks of October will be equally interesting. Football lovers will be happy to see in the catalog a docuseries announced some time ago on el Pibe de Oro: Maradona. Ten episodes dedicated to the soccer champion of both worlds who died some time ago: a biographical journey of a football legend that tells his personal life and as a professional footballer.

Films and documentaries to be released in October on Prime

In October on Prime comes the long-awaited third chapter of the film saga inspired by novels, Anna Todd’s best seller: After 3. In addition, four films by the members of the Amazon project will also be released this month Welcome to the Blumhouse, some of which already online from 2020: in October the rest of the plan.

Loading... Advertisements

Here is the calendar of films coming out in October:

October 1: the thriller arrives Bingo Hell which has as its main character an old lady fighting against a sinister creature that kills the inhabitants of the community without mercy

which has as its main character an old lady fighting against a sinister creature that kills the inhabitants of the community without mercy October 1: arrives Black as Night , another title that like Bingo Hell is part of the project Blumhouse . In this film, a teenager with his friends finds himself fighting a group of vampires

, another title that like Bingo Hell is part of the project . In this film, a teenager with his friends finds himself fighting a group of vampires October 1: an amazon original documentary arrives My Name Is Pauli Murray starring the lawyer, poet and activist Pauli Murray,

starring the lawyer, poet and activist Pauli Murray, October 8: will be made available The Manor . A tale of terror in which an evil force torments the residents of a nursing home. This is also part of the project Blumhouse

. A tale of terror in which an evil force torments the residents of a nursing home. This is also part of the project October 8: the film comes out Madres . A young Mexican American couple decide to move to a small town in California, on a ranch where they will discover a terrifying truth

. A young Mexican American couple decide to move to a small town in California, on a ranch where they will discover a terrifying truth 8 October: it’s time for the documentary on Justin Bieber: Our World to discover even more closely the international artist at his first concert after three years and with the pandemic

to discover even more closely the international artist at his first concert after three years and with the pandemic 29 October: for fans arrives After 3

TV series arriving in October on Prime

The appointments with the major series for the month of October:

October 15: the first four episodes of I know what you did. Based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, it tells the story of a group of teenagers who keep a mysterious secret and are haunted by a dangerous killer

Based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, it tells the story of a group of teenagers who keep a mysterious secret and are haunted by a dangerous killer October 29: the ten episodes of Maradona-Blessed Dream the journey in the life of the footballer and man character

The seasons from the first to the fourth of will be included in the catalog from October 1st Cafe room, the third season of Gormiti And Do Re Mi special Halloween.

Sign up for Amazon Prime Video and watch thousands of exclusive movies and TV series