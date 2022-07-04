Amazon Prime Video: The premieres of July 2022 on the platform

At last, Amazon Prime Video has revealed his premieres and brings us the best content to start this month of July. For those fans of movies and series worthy of a marathon, the entertainment platform promises to pamper us with the most requested. So get ready and pay attention to the latest titles because they will be waiting for you from this weekend.

Before starting with the list, surely some of these contents you already have in mind. However, the streaming platform surprise us with productions originals, in addition to the most anticipated films, one of them is Spencer, the movie about Princess Diana, directed by the Chilean, Pablo Larraín, which captivated its viewers for its excellent plot and photography. If you are part of the people who still do not see it, now you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home. Without further ado, we leave you the complete titles that will catch you just by reading their name. Take note!

The premieres of Amazon Prime Video for July 2022

The terminal list

To start on the first day of the month, Amazon Prime Videobrings us an original series, which tells the mysterious story of James Reece’s squad that was ambushed during a secret marine mission, where Chris Pratt brings the character of Reece to life. Returning home with conflicting memories and guilt, he discovers that dark forces are against him, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of the people he loves.

spencer

Spencer, the movie starring Kristen Stewart. Neon

Over time, the history of the Wale’s princess has been an inspiration in the cinematographic scene, under the creative vision of the Chilean director Paul Larrain; arrives on the streaming platform first day of julythe story where the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles it’s fading away Rumors of affairs and divorce quickly abound, but peace is ordered for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s estate. Starring Kristen Stewartwhich gave her an Oscar nomination for best actress, is one of the most anticipated titles that you cannot miss.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

If you are looking for one action movie with an attractive cast, the content platform brings to us the story of the iconic GI Joe character, who learns the ways of the ninja warrior, while secrets from his past are revealed. In addition, it has the participation of the Spanish actress Ursula Corbero that brings to life the character of Baroness and Henry Golding like Snake and you can enjoy it, starting July 8.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

Get ready for the long awaited premiere of the fifth season of The Good Doctor, where Shaun and Lea prepare everything for their long-awaited wedding. The marriage causes all kinds of nightmares for the surgeon’s girlfriend. Shaun will say yes I do? For her part, the head of the hospital gives love a new chance after the death of Dr. Meléndez. Its premiere will be available to users on July 15 and promises to make an impact as much as it has so far.

assassin without memory

A director’s production Martin Campbell, who is recognized by movies like GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro and Casino Royale, among other. will arrive on the platform next july 15 to catch you with a lot of action telling the story of Alex Lewis, a hitman with memory problems who plans his retirement, but before he is assigned one last task, which he decides to abandon after discovering that one of the targets is a 13-year-old girl . At the same time, the FBI carries out an operation in which Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) rescues the minor in question and helps her to rehabilitate her, until she is murdered and the paths of both protagonists will unite for a similar cause that involves Davana Sealman (Monica Bellucci).

Anne – Season 2