Amazon Prime Video Titles That Will Be Unavailable Soon

Among many others, one of the most practical advantages offered by the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform is to notify us of content that will no longer be available in the next 30 days .

It is important to take this into account, because on this occasion, there are really important titles that in less than a month we will no longer be able to see.

As to seriesthe most notable casualties are the following:

The Handmaid’s Tale (T1) is a real gem, and one of the emblems of Amazon Prime Video. The interpretations of Joseph Fiennes and especially that of Elisabeth Moss are among the best that have been seen in recent times. In a dystopian society controlled by the ruling classes, fertile women are the most precious asset of the new nation that has been created. If you haven’t seen it already, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy it. It has a score of 8.4 on the specialized IMDb website.

Galactic Battlestar (T1) is a science fiction classic, where a group of humans try to escape from a race of androids that seek to exterminate them. Performed by Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell among others, IMDb gave it a great score, 8.7 points out of 10. It will no longer be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

Another great series that will leave the platform is Doctor Who (T5), with Matt Smith as the protagonist, and with new threats that he must face to save the world. Another great note from the IMDb website, in this case an 8.6.

the mythical Fargo (T1) also leaves us. This 2014 production became a cult series as soon as it premiered. If you don’t know it yet, don’t miss it.

The series that will leave Amazon Prime Video in the coming days:

The Handmaid’s Tale (season 1)

Galactic Battlestar (season 1)

Battlestar Galactica- The miniseries (season 1)

Vengeance: Origins (season 1).

Doctor Who (season 5).

Fargo (season 1).

LEGO City Adventures.

Bahamut’s Fury: Virgin Soul (season 1)

Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise, the leading couple of Top Gun. Other sources

As to filmswe will highlight a classic from the 80s, Top Gun (air idols), the movie that catapulted Tom Cruise to fame. His romance with Kelly McGillis and his rivalry with Val Kilmer are already part of movie history. Do not miss the adventures of Maverick and his companions. The Tony Scott-directed film will no longer be available on April 30.

Abroad stars Pierce Brosnan and Jackie Chan, and brings us closer to the political terrorism of the IRA in a revenge key.

Jennifer Lawrence stars Winter’s Bone, a 2010 drama that chronicles his daughter’s search for a father. Really haunting, it keeps you on your toes throughout the entire movie.

May 5 will leave us a sweet liea 2011 film starring Audrey Tautou (Amelie), a classic French comedy that is enjoyable to watch and that gives us a positivist view of life.

The movies that will leave Amazon Prime Video in the next few days are the following:

Top Gun (idols of the air).

Abroad.

captive nation.

An Italian in Norway.

A sweet lie.

Winter’s Bone.

To the other side.

emotional arithmetic.

In a better world.

Silence of love

leave.

The sun is also a star.

Wave.

After the wedding.

