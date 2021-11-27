Amazon Prime Video, what are the TV series streaming in December?

The month of December on Amazon Prime Video is characterized above all by a product that is on the border between the world of TV series and that of reality: The Ferragnez, the docu-series on the life of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez who were filmed between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021. Returning to the purest TV series, it is surprising to see the arrival of Casa Vianello on Amazon Prime Video, while the sixth and last one season of The Expanse with weekly episodes.

Amazon Prime Video December TV series in streaming

Absolute news, new unreleased seasons and others that come to enrich the catalog, let’s see together the TV series arriving in December on Amazon Prime Video:

Wednesday 1 – new seasons of Adult Swim TV series arrive: the ninth of Athf; the second of The Venture Bros, the second of Mr. Pickles, the week of Robot Chicken

Wednesday 1 – three seasons of The Blacklist; 3 seasons of Vianello house

Friday 3 – Harlem s.1 (complete)

Comedy by Tracy Oliver about a group of friends from Harlem, a mecca of American Black Culture.

Friday 3 – Alex Rider s.2 (complete)

After the events of the first season, Alex just wants to leave it all behind, but when an attack on a friend’s family brings him back to the world of spies, he will have to unearth a political plot with potential global repercussions.

Monday 6 – Station 19 s.3

s.3 Friday 10 – The Expanse s.6, first episode then weekly release every Friday

Last season for the sci-fi TV series, the solar system is at war and even the crew of the Rocinante are in danger of splitting up.

Amazon Prime Video the tv series expiring in December

The catalog of Amazon Prime Video often it is renewed with new TV series coming in but others coming out, so even in December there are TV series that expire on Prime Video (and there is also a page where you can see all the deadlines):

available until December 1st Cat’s Eyes

from December 6th Devious Maids – Dirty Laundry in Beverly Hills will no longer be available

from December 9 they leave the Hudson & Rex catalog and Gli homicide del Lago

from 14 December The Mentalist

until December 31st Vikings

maturing (undated) CSI, Hawaii Five-0 (9-10)

Amazon Prime Video December 2021, beyond the TV series

Not to mention the many films arriving in December on Amazon Prime Video such as the Harry Potter box set, the latest film by Gigi Proietti I Am Santa Claus released in November at the cinema or Being the Ricardos with Nicole Kidman in the role of Lucille Ball written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, there are also many serial products but not fiction.

It is very much awaited The Ferragnez – The Series, docu-reality on the life of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez resumed between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021 between the pandemic, Sanremo, the rise of Vittoria. The first 5 episodes will be uploaded on December 9th, the next 3 from December 16th.

Football fans cannot miss FC Bayern – Behind the Legend streamed on 8 December with the cameras that followed the team from the 2020 Champions League final through to the entire 2020/21 season. From 10 December the sixth season of Tampa Bay, 8-episode docu-series that follows a group of young lesbian friends in the hottest city among the LGBTQ + community.

On December 17th comes the special The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage a Trois, a journey into French automotive culture that starts in the Welsh hills. The second year-end comic special will be streamed on 23 December Yearly Departed with Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Alessia Cara, Yvonne Orji and many other women who will say goodbye to everything they want to leave behind in 2021.

The docu-series in 6 episodes arrives on December 24th Everybody Love Natti which tells the story of Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha. Another musical docuseries is Orelsan Monte Jamais Ca A Personne which tells of the climb to success of the French rapper.