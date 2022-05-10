Amazon pulls the price of the most recommended Apple Watch

Share

The Apple Watch SE is one of the most recommended models and is now priced out on Amazon.

Amazon currently has the Apple Watch SE with a rare discount that lowers its price to historical lows. It is one of the most recommended options in the Apple catalog and now it can be yours with a discount that reaches 30 eurosbut only if you choose a specific model.

The Apple Watch SE is an incredible model for most users, enough specifications for everyone, advanced health sensor cones and skiing quality materials. If you choose the Apple Watch SE with a 40 mm Silver-colored aluminum case and Abismo-colored Sports Strap, you can take it for only 269 eurosa considerable reduction with respect to the 299 euros of its official price.

See on Amazon.es: Apple Watch SE

Official specifications of the Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE has amazing specs, at the height of the best smart watches of the competition. It is probably the most recommended model for most Apple users.

Model with GPS.

It allows you to make calls and send messages from the wrist.

Large Retina OLED display.

S5 processor up to twice as fast as Series 3.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your progress in the Fitness app on iPhone.

Track your workouts every time you go for a run, walk, swim, yoga, bike, dance, and more.

Swimmable design, resistance up to 50 meters.

High or low heart rate notifications and irregular rhythm warning.

Sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Pay securely from your wrist with Apple Pay.

Built-in compass and real-time elevation gain recording.

With watchOS 8 with new features.

A great Apple Watch at an incredible price for Limited time, the Apple Watch SE is a real bestseller. It’s the best value for money Apple Watch you can buy, especially thanks to this offer.

