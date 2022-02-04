Amazon raises the price of Prime membership in the US

From the United States comes a very unpleasant news for subscribers to Amazon Prime and, consequently, also to Amazon Prime Video And Twitch: the ecommerce and entertainment giant stands for raise prices of subscriptions. They report it The Verge And Varietyspecifying that the announcement of the price increases was made by the company itself during the presentation of the profits of the fourth quarter of 2021.









According to Amazon the increases are justified from higher shipping costs, but also from the ever-increasing benefits offered to Prime subscribers, which have caused the company’s operating income to drop significantly in 2021: from 6.9 billion to 3.5 billion, in the United States alone. Conversely, the good news for Amazon is that Prime subscribers have grown and surpassed 200 million globally, compared to 45 million in 2015 and 100 million in 2017. Amazon Prime grows and it becomes more and more difficult and expensive to manage, so users will have to bear an increase in the cost of subscriptions. Here’s when and how much.

Amazon Prime: the new subscriptions

At the moment the price increases of the season tickets have been announced for the only ones Prime customers of the United States. You pass by 119 dollars current annual ai 139 dollars that you will have to pay to continue to be Prime customers also in 2022. Those who prefer the monthly subscription, on the other hand, will see the price rise from $ 12.99 per month to $ 14.99 per month.

The new prices will take effect on February 18 for new customers and the March 25 for those who are already Prime customers.

Amazon Prime: rising prices also in Italy?

In Italyremember, the Amazon Prime subscription is much cheaper: 36 euros a year. The increase in the price of the subscription, both monthly and yearly, to Amazon Prime was announced at the moment for American customers only. Officially, there are no definite plans to raise the price even outside the United States.