Amazon relaunches with these tech gifts for Christmas – latecomers still have hope

Do you want to shop for Christmas but, at the same time, don’t know what to buy? Visit the most famous e-commerce ever to not be disappointed.

Let’s imagine that most of you they won’t know what buy right now, so it’s normal to panic right in a period where we would like to make a important gift to some of our acquaintances.

READ ALSO: Billionaire follies: Elon Musk will change jobs looking for success as an influencer

But that’s exactly where it comes in Amazon, which offers us several solutions very interesting and that could lead us to take a tech product discounted and at a decidedly price tattered. But what exactly are we talking about?

The list of devices

Between electronic devices that we may have we can note, for example, the undisputed presence of a series of smartphone, computer, And smartwatch, as well as products for excellence of each consumer.

READ ALSO: A cryptocurrency consumes as much energy as a Tesla Model 3

In addition to these, Amazon puts on discount also brushes And razors electrical, or useful tools for the home. In short, the variety is high and we can only have thespoiled for choice. So let’s decide what to buy before the balances expire.

Mobile phones discount on the site:

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – (PRODUCT) RED a 749 euros

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, AMOLED display 6,55 “at 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, 4250mAh, Truffle Black (IT version + 2 Years Warranty) a 297 euros

Realme GT Master Edition Smartphone, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G, Samsung AMOLED Fullscreen 120Hz, 65W SuperDart Charging, 64MP Main Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 6 + 128GB, Cosmos Black a 271.90 euros

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Black (Night Black)

to 310.99 euros

to Realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor, AMOLED E4 120 Hz Display, 65W SuperDart Charging, 64MP Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 12GB + 256GB, Black NEO a 449 euros

OnePlus Nord 2 5G 8GB RAM 128GB Smartphone with triple camera and Warp Charge 65W – 2 years warranty – Blue Haze a € 379.41

OnePlus 9 5G SIM-free Smartphone with Hasselblad Camera, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, Black (Astral Black) a 505 euros

Smartwatch discount on the site:

Garmin Venu Sq Music Amazon Exclusive, GPS Sports Smartwatch with Music Player, Health Monitor and Garmin Pay, Black (Black / Rose Gold) a 179.90 euros

Garmin Instinct Solar Waterproof GPS smartwatch, Solar charging function for up to 54 days of battery, Sports & fitness functions, Pulse measurement and smartphone notifications, Graphite a 249.90 euros

Garmin Venu 2 – Ultra-bright Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, 45mm, GPS, Cardio, SpO2, Workout HIIT, Garmin Coach, Garmin Pay, Music, Black (Slate & Black) a 319.90 euros

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band a 419 euros

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Trefoil Sport Band – Regular a 409 euros

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with (PRODUCT) RED Sport Band – Regular a 409 euros

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED – Regular a 529 EUR

Computer discount on the site:

Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41-R4FJ) 43.9 cm (17.3 Zoll Full-HD IPS 144Hz matt) Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16 GB RAM, 1024GB PCIe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, Windows 10 Home) schwarz / rot a 1501.99 euros

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R0LY Portable Gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor, 32 GB DDR4 Ram, 512 GB PCIe SSD, 15.6 ″ FHD IPS 144 Hz LED Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8 GB, No Operating System 1999 euro

LG Gram 17Z90P, Display 17 ″ Quad HD 16:10 IPS, 2560 × 1600, Intel Core i5-1135G7, RAM 8GB DDR4, SSD 512GB, Intel Iris Xe, Battery 80Wh, Thunderbolt4, Win10 Home, Italian keyboard, Weight 1350g, Silver to 1199.99 euros

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Black a 949 euros

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Platinum a 2241.51 euros

Microsoft Surface GO 2 Tablet, 10.5 “, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB SSD, Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, Windows 10 Home, Platinum a 450.80 euros

Televisions discount on the site: