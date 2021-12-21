Amazon rewards Giuliano: new entry at 62

There is also Giuliano Arnoldi, 62, an employee of the Casirate D’Adda Sorting Center, among the three winners of the 2021 edition of “Amazon Stars”, the Amazon initiative that aims to reward those who have been able to unite the great dedication in the workplace to the commitment to the local communities in which he lives thanks to voluntary activities, fundraising initiatives and much more.

Among the three winning stories, reported directly by employees from all over Italy, that of Giuliano tells of a man who has always lived in Capriate who for many years worked on his own in the floriculture sector, but after a life spent in the midst of flowers and plants had to roll up their sleeves by starting a new business venture at Amazon. The Casirate d’Adda site welcomed him in 2019, offering him that permanent contract that at 60 is to be considered almost a utopia. “Due to the crisis – he says – I had to close my business. Later I did various jobs until I landed in Amazon, where I was able to find a collaborative and serene atmosphere that I had not lived for a long time, as well as a job stability that was not taken for granted at my age “.