Amazon scam, watch out for this dangerous message: what you risk

In recent days, an Amazon-related scam has been circulating online. A very dangerous new phishing campaign has started

2022 has only started a few weeks ago, but new ones are already being talked about with insistence scams on the net. Between malware and phishing attempts, it is always good to be careful to avoid running into dangerous actions carried out by malicious people who aim to steal sensitive data and other information.

The last report concerns specifically Amazon. In the last few days, a message related to a dangerous smishing campaign has been circulating online. The scammers are trying to persuade unsuspecting users to accept an investment proposal, with a rather small initial amount and more or less accessible to everyone.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Apple is in no rush – only the next 14 flagship iPhones will have this feature

Scam on Amazon, here’s how to spot it and how to defend yourself

We are talking specifically about a SMS, in which victims are asked to answer “Yes” to accept an investment with Amazon not too high a sum. If you decide to send the affirmative message, a recorded voice will contact you by posing as an Amazon Prime customer service employee. The proposal concerns an accreditation equal to 200 euros, but in reality it is a real scam. The idea would be to start a scam aimed at obtaining money dishonestly.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> OneUI 4.1 update on Samsung smartphones: models ready to receive the update

As always in these cases, the advice is to be wary of any communications received via SMS. Both small businesses and large companies like Amazon never contact their users via text message. If by chance you also receive the notice in question, immediately report it to the competent authorities and do not respond for any reason in the world. Proceeding with the payment, in fact, the money is paid into the accounts of the bad guys, which have nothing to do with the company of Jeff Bezos.