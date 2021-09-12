Amazon series with Nicolas Cage on Joe Exotic canceled

The phenomenon of Tiger King, the Netflix docu-series that, thanks to word of mouth, has managed to become, thanks to the pandemic, one of the most viewed and talked about products of 2020, seems to have deflated quickly. Or, at least, that’s what Amazon thinks, after announcing a TV series starring Joe Exotic, the weird entrepreneur with the feline fetish accused of the attempted murder of activist Carole Baskin, decided to back down by canceling the project. To reveal it, in an interview with Variety, has been Nicolas Cage, who had been hired to lend the face to Exotic.

“I’ve read two excellent scripts, but perhaps Amazon has realized that the material has now become old, because it took a long time to put it together. It is no longer relevant, “said the actor, even if it seems that the idea of ​​a TV series inspired by Tiger King is still on the market: new broadcasters and platforms could come forward, although it is not clear whether or not Cage will continue to be part of the package.

Browse gallery

Meanwhile, with all due respect to Amazon, Joe Exotic continues to inspire the competition: in fact, the shooting of a Peacock miniseries with Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell and the great are currently underway. Kyle MacLachlan, the protagonist of that little gem that is Twin Peaks who will play Carole Baskin’s husband.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

“Tiger King”: the disturbing Netflix docuseries that is bewitching America

READ ALSO

Nicolas Cage will be Joe Exotic in the TV series based on “Tiger King”

READ ALSO

We are all obsessed with Tiger King