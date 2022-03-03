Amazon speakers are the best way to create your smart home, and they’re on sale

The Amazon Echo drop their price for a limited time, run they fly.

Creating your smart home is much easier than you think, you just have to start with one of the Amazon speakers, which are discounted. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation falls to 34.99 euros, the 4th generation echo up to 79.99 euros and the Echo Show 5 up to 54.99 euros.

Thanks to AlexaAmazon’s virtual assistant, you can carry out all kinds of tasks using only your voice. She will always be there to help you, you just have to summon her with an “Alexa…”. Queries, alarms, reminders, music… you can even control other devices in your home without lifting a single finger.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

The latest generation of this small speaker is a success. arrive with a rounded body that will look great anywhere in your home. The 4th generation Echo Dot is perfect for creating a whole network of connected speakers. You will have the possibility to control other smart devices with your voiceor turn your normal appliances connected with these smart plugs.

Call Alexa to ask for what you need, the Amazon speaker the level of audio quality has been raised and the music is very enjoyable. I have it at home and I have to say, it sounds really good.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

It is the flagship speaker of the North Americans, and we also find its latest generation. The design of it is a larger version of the Echo Dotthe whole family has been rounded up in this latest edition.

We also meet much more powerful, higher quality audio. Creating an entire ecosystem of Echo Dots using this Amazon Echo as a central can be a very good idea.

Echo Show 5 (2021)

The Echo Show is something different from what we have seen, comes with a 5-inch screen. As with all Echo products, you only have to call Alexa to start enjoying her help.

It also has good sound quality so you can enjoy your favorite songs on platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify or AppleMusic.

