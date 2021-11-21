Amazon Special Warehouse, the Black Friday event with 30% discount is coming!

As per tradition, only confirmation was missing. Also for Black Friday 2021 there will be a discount on one Amazon Warehouse Deals selection. This is an initiative that many will already know but let’s find out in detail.

Starting from 00:00 on November 25, 2021, in this Special Amazon Warehouse Deals collection it will be possible to purchase the products on the list at a reduced price of an additional 30%.

This is an unmissable opportunity since, as you well know, with the term Amazon Warehouse Deals we mean products “used, second-hand or with open packaging“, sold at a lower price than the list price. At this price, already discounted at departure, from 25 November it can be automatically applied to checkout an additional 30% discount, maintaining all the privileges of the products sold and shipped by Amazon.

They are, in fact, products covered by Amazon’s after-sales policies exactly with the new, very different from what happens with what is sold by third parties in the Marketplace, covered by the AZ Guarantee. The goods sold on Warehouse differ from new for the conditions of the product, always indicated in the description, which range from “Used – Like new“, which usually indicates perfectly preserved products, stock funds with damaged boxes or goods in any case close to new conditions, up to”Used – Acceptable condition“in which there may be defects of various kinds, even aesthetic but not functional. In all cases, it is covered by the Amazon limited warranty for 24 months and the return period is the same as for new products.

In this regard, we remind you that Amazon has extended the return period for Christmas until January 31, 2022.