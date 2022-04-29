Amazon stock collapses after reporting a heavy loss in the first quarter of the year

Sharp drop in Amazon stock



Amazon shares fell more than 10% in pre-market trading after the tech giant reported its first loss in seven years in the first quarter.

“The e-commerce giant was down 8.49%, to $2,646.41, in the pre-market session on Friday, around 10 a.m. Argentine time. If the drop continues when the market opens, Amazon will lose about $130 billion of market value,” Business Insider said.

It should be remembered that “Amazon had a loss of 3,840 million dollars in the first quarter, according to its results revealed after the bell on Thursday, below a profit of 8,110 million dollars in the same quarter of the previous year.”

The bottom line was hit by a $7.6 billion decline in the value of its stake in electric car maker Rivian, whose shares have plunged nearly 70% this year.

In this way, “Amazon registered the lowest quarterly growth in revenue, with an increase of 7.3% year-on-year to 116,440 million dollars.”

The company said its large investments in warehouses and staff during the coronavirus pandemic “were taking a toll on it, as uncertainty about consumer spending grows.”

Andy Jessy

“Today, as we are no longer chasing physical or headcount capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiency across our fulfillment network,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a released statement. with earnings results.

The executive also said there was a high level of uncertainty, with the war in Ukraine, inflation and supply chain issues likely to put pressure on the company in the second quarter.

Bloomberg detailed that “Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. brought disappointment to large technology investors on Thursday. Apple projected that supply constraints amid COVID restrictions in China would cost $4 billion to $8 billion in revenue during the current quarter, overshadowing record results. Amazon reported that it lost money during the first quarter and could experience another loss in the current period.

“The company acknowledged that the consequences of its excessive hiring and building of warehouses during the pandemic are being felt as e-commerce sales growth inevitably slows,” it said.

In parallel, Elon Musk sold about $4 billion in shares of Tesla Inc. days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc, but promised he would not deepen this strategy that hit the electric carmaker’s stock yesterday. . Although this operation has not yet concluded, it has already generated a strong controversy inside and outside Twitter, both due to Musk’s own statements, and due to the leaks of senior company executives who questioned the plans of the richest man in the world.

