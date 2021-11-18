Amazon, stop these credit cards: what’s happening

There credit card is one of the most used payment methods on Amazon and on all other online shops: è comfortable, safety And traceable and, above all, very often there is no cost (apart from the fixed monthly ones) for those who buy. But even if the user doesn’t pay anything to authorize the transaction, it doesn’t mean there aren’t any fees charged to the online store. And, in fact, there are and according to Amazon in some cases they are too high.









The reason why Amazon UK he decided to say stop, from January 19, 2022, to the credit cards of the circuit Visa issued in UK. Nothing changes outside the UK, where no such measures have been announced at the moment. Nor does anything change for debit cards or other types of electronic payment, which will also be accepted after January 19th. Amazon is already sending alert email to his UK customers who have registered a Visa card as their default payment method, in which he explains i reasons for the decision. Reasons that suggest the fact that, in the future, this choice of Amazon could be extended to other countries.

Visa card on Amazon: the email

News of the stop of Visa credit cards on Amazon in the UK was spread on Twitter by Steve Dresser, Managing Director of Grocery Insights, and relaunched by BBC. The email sent by Amazon to Dresser, who is a Prime customer and has registered a Visa card as their default payment method, clarifies how are things.

“Dear Steven Dresser, We are writing to you about something new coming to Amazon.co.uk. As of January 19, 2022 we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions“, So we read in the email.

Then Amazon also specifies that “You can continue to use debit cards (even Visa cards) and non-Visa credit cards“. Finally, the e-commerce giant invites the user to change your payment method preferred by removing the Visa card and replacing it with another method.

Brexit has nothing to do with it

One might believe that the origin of the Visa fees that are displeasing Amazon is there Brexit, that is, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European economic area. But the BBC recalls that this is not the case, as both Amazon and Visa have stated that Brexit did not affect on commissions.

Visa states that any limitation to the payment methods accepted by Amazon is a loss for the end user, and declares that the average commission it charges online stores to process transactions amounts to just 0.1%.

Whoever is right, the matter does not change: Amazon chose to say goodbye to Visa credit cards in the UK and may do so in the future (even with cards from other circuits, such as MasterCard, Cirrus / Maestro, Diners, American Express) at any time, also in other countries, if you think the fees are too high.

Or, as the BBC itself speculates, Amazon’s move could lead Visa to accept a compromise agreement before January 19, 2022. In that case Amazon would again accept this payment method on its UK site.