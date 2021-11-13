Amazon: strike of contracted couriers on Black Friday – Economy

Black Friday, the most anticipated day of the year for shopaholics, is approaching. Friday 26 November will be the day of pre-Christmas maxi-discounts all over the world, but in Italy deliveries will be at risk, at least for those who buy on the Amazon platform. Drivers and employees of the companies associated with Assoespressi that carry out deliveries on behalf of the American giant, about 12,000 workers (in addition to the so-called ‘natalini’, another 3,000-4,000 seasonal workers called for the peak of the holidays), have proclaimed precisely for the 26 a general strike that will block the distribution of parcels. This was announced by the national secretary of Filt CGIL, Michele De Rose, on the occasion of the first national unitary assembly of executives and delegates from the Amazon contracted goods delivery sector, explaining that “the assembly, very participatory, gave full mandate to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti to proclaim the strike “.

At the base of the initiative “there is the request to lower workloads and rhythms, which have become unsustainable, and to reduce the weekly working hours of drivers”, explained the director of Filt. Loads can reach up to 200 packs per day, with 130-140 stops to be made in 8-9 hours, based on an algorithm that is constantly updated pack by pack on the PDA supplied to the drivers and which, based on the conditions of the traffic, track the fastest journey, without admitting breaks. The weekly timetable instead reaches 44 hours, too many according to the union, which aims to reduce them for the moment to at least 42, with the final goal of reaching 39. But according to De Rose, it is also necessary to “give employment continuity to all personnel, on the occasion of contract and contract changes. The liability on drivers in cases of damage and deductibles must be reduced, the economic value of the trip must be increased and the performance bonus introduced “. Lastly, it is necessary to “guarantee the legislation on privacy, data management and remote control, excluding any repercussions of a disciplinary nature”. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday (the immediately following Monday) was the best ever for Amazon’s worldwide sales partners, mainly small and medium-sized businesses, who have achieved a sales growth of 60% compared to last year exceeding 4.8 billion dollars worldwide. The days of super-promotions also recorded important numbers for small and medium-sized Italian companies, which sold an average of 203 products per minute.