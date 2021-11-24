Amazon Studios produces a TV series on EA and BioWare video games – Nerd4.life

Mass Effect will become one TV series, produced by Amazon Studios and destined to land on Prime Video, based on what is reported by Deadline on the company’s near future programs, which should therefore include an adaptation of the famous sci-fi series by EA and BioWare.

The news comes among the information relating to the recent launch of The Wheel of Time, another adaptation of Amazon Studios but in this case of a series of fantasy stories, which apparently had a good impact on the public in its early days of distribution. The head of Amazon’s manufacturing division Prime Video, Jennifer Salke, explained that the company’s will is to focus on productions of different types but which also range to include genres such as fantasy and science fiction.

Among the future projects on which Amazon Studios particularly focuses there is also Mass Effect, which will be adapted as a TV series but about which practically nothing is known yet.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has revived the three chapters of the series recently

The Mass Effect series would fit in next large caliber production after the one on The Lord of the Rings, of which we learned the official release date last summer and still very far away, being scheduled for September 2, 2022.

“You will see us continue to invest in the fantastic genre of so many different types, we have a team focused on just these kinds of products within the Studios, working tirelessly with our creative partners on these projects, and you will see many more, ”said Salke.

Among these there will therefore also be Mass Effect, although at the moment there is no information about it. In the meantime, on the gaming front, after the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition we are waiting for information on the new chapter of the series, of which we only received an artwork on the occasion of the N7 Day a few days ago.